Revolution, Hesselhojs Donkey Boy, Heiline's Dancier, Fiontini Win 2017 Danish Young Horse Championships

Andreas Helgstrand and Revolution at the 2017 Danish Young Horse Championships

2017 Danish Young Horse Championships

The 4-year old Revolution, the 5-year old Hesselhoj Donkey Boy, the 6-year old Heiline's Dancier, and the 7-year old Fiontini became the winners and grand champions at the 2017 Danish Young Horse Championships which were held at Blue Hors Stud in Randboel, Denmark, on 12 - 15 October 2017.

In the 4-year old division Andreas Helgstrand and his 1.2 million euro Hanoverian licensed stallion Revolution (by Rocky Lee x Rouletto) scored record marks in the finals and claimed the national title. The massively moving Revolution for 10 for trot, canter, rideability and potential and 8.5 for walk. He totaled 9.70 for the victory. Helgstrand's Australian stable jockey Simone Pearce claimed silver and bronze on For Emotion and Zhaplin Langholt. With Anna Kasprzak's Oldenburg stallion For Emotion (by Foundation x Sandro Hit) she scored 9.16 points with 8.5 for walk, 9 for trot, 10 for canter, 9 for rideability and 9.3 for potential. On the Danish bred Zhaplin Langholt (by Zonik x Stedinger) she finished third with 8.86 points. The black stallion got 9 for walk, 9.2 for trot, 9.4 for canter, 7.5 for rideability and 9.2 for potential.

After winning bronze at the 2017 World Young Horse Championships, Jan Moller Christensen and Kirsten Andresen's Danish warmblood stallion were a league of their own in Denmark in the 5-year old division. The pair scored a winning total of 9.96 points with even higher scores than Revolution: 9.8 for trot and 10 for walk, canter, rideability and potential. Spanish Severo Jurado Lopez finished second on Helgstrand's recently acquired stallion Atterupgaards Boticelli (by Benetton Dream x Caprimond). The liver chestnut stallion scored 8.7 for walk, 9.5 for trot, 8.2 for canter, 8.8 for rideability and 9.2 for potential to finish on 8.88 points in total. Andreas Helgstrand and his World YH Championship silver medal winning Oldenburg stallion Ferrari (by Foundation x Hotline) were good for bronze in Denmark with 8.86 points. The dark bay stallion earned 8.6 for walk, 9 for trot and canter, 8.7 for rideability and 9 for potential. Biggest absentee in the 6-year old division was Severo Jurado Lopez on Quel Filou. The pair won bronze at the World Championships, but did not compete at the Danish Nationals.

At the 2017 World Young Horse Championships, the feminine looking Danish mare Heiline's Danciera (by Furstenball x De Niro) placed 14th with 7.94. However, on home turf she was the best 6-year old in the country with a 9.10 total score. Carina Cassoe Kruth and the black mare got 8.5 for walk, 9.5 for trot, 8.8 for canter, 9.5 for rideability and 9.2 for potential. Kruth also finished second on Red Diamant (by Romanov x Dream of Heidelberg) with 8.92 points. The liver chestnut mare got 8.8 for walk and trot, 8.5 for canter, 9.5 for rideability and 9 for potential. Betina Jaeger Jensen and mare Flora (by Floriscount x Hohenstein) grabbed the bronze with 8.76 points. The horse earned 8.8 for walk, 9 for trot, 8.5 for canter and rideability and 9 for potential.

In the 7-year old division, Severo Jurado Lopez and Beata Söderberg's triple Young Horse World Champion Fiontini (by Fassbinder x Romanov) was unbeatable and grabbed yet another title with a 88.910 score. The bay mare got 9 for walk, 9.8 for trot, 9.5 for canter and rideability and 9.8 for potential. Anne Troensegaard and her Trakehner stallion Kipling (by Hofrat x Hohenstein) earned silver with 82.974 points. The black stallion got 8.2 for walk, 9.8 for trot, 8.5 for canter, 9.2 for rideability and 9 for potential. Rikke Dupont and the gelding Fritzeck (by Fiorano x Don Crusador) got the bronze with a 79.257 total score. The pair also received 8.2 for walk and canter, 9.5 for trot, and 9 for rideability and potential.

Results - 2017 Danish Young Horse Championships - Randboel

4-year olds (top 10)

Rider - Horse - trot walk canter rideability potential --- total

1. Andreas Helgstrand - Revolution - 10 8.5 10 10 10 --- 9.70

2. Simone Pearce - For Emotion - 9 8.5 10 9 9.3 --- 9.16

3. Simone Pearce - Zhaplin Langholt - 9.2 9 9.4 7.5 9.2 --- 8.86

4. Daniel Bachmann Andersen - Dillon - 9 8.7 8.3 9.5 8.8 --- 8.86

5. Severo Jurado López - Lindballe's Just Perfect - 8.5 7.8 8.4 8.8 8.5 --- 8.40

6. Søren Wind - Samuel - 8.3 7.8 9 8.5 8.4 --- 8.40

7. Thomas Sigtenbjerggaard - Silverstone Melody - 8.2 8.8 8.2 8 8.2 --- 8.28

8. Selina Solberg Vittinghus - Atterupgaards Delorean - 9.3 7.5 7.8 8.3 8.3 --- 8.24

9. Kenneth Damgaard - It's Me - 7.5 8 9 8.5 8.2 --- 8.24

10. Kenneth Damgaard - Straight Horse Sezarion - 8 8 8.3 8.5 8.3 --- 8.22

5-year olds (top 10)

Rider - Horse - trot walk canter rideability potential --- total

1. Jan Møller Christensen - Hesselhoj Donkey Boy - 9.8 10 10 10 10 9.96 --- 9.96

2. Severo Jurado López - Atterupgaards Boticelli - 9.5 8.7 8.2 8.8 9.2 --- 8.88

3. Andreas Helgstrand - Ferrari - 9 8.6 9 8.7 9 --- 8.86

4. Severo Jurado López - D'Avie - 8.8 8.6 9 8 9 --- 8.68

5. Kenneth Damgaard - Hojgaardens Santos - 9 8.2 8.5 9 8.7 --- 8.68

6. Simone Pearce - Djamaica - 8.6 8 8.2 7.8 8.4 --- 8.20

7. Jan Møller Christensen - Vichy Pax - 7.9 8.5 7.9 8.5 8.2 --- 8.20

8. Michala Damm - Frydenberg - Zippo M.I. - 8.5 7.2 8.5 8 8.3 --- 8.10

9. Allan Grøn - Zirrus - 7.9 8 7.9 8.5 8 --- 8.06

10. Iben Østergaard - Uniqhors Delux - 8 8 7.8 7.7 8 --- 7.90

6-year olds (top 10)

Rider - Horse - trot walk canter rideability potential --- total

1. Carina Cassøe Krüth - Heiline's Danciera - 9.5 8.5 8.8 9.5 9.2 --- 9.10

2. Carina Cassøe Krüth - Red Diamant - 8.8 8.8 8.5 9.5 9 --- 8.92

3. Betina Jæger Jensen - Flora - 9 8.8 8.5 8.5 9 --- 8.76

4. Anne-marie Hosbond - Fraulein Hansemann - 9 7.5 8.5 9 8.7 --- 8.54

5. Allan Grøn - St. Schufro - 8.3 8.5 7.8 7.8 8.4 --- 8.16

6. Bettina Laisbo - Kut 'n Move - 8.2 8.4 8 8 8.2 --- 8.16

7. Betina Jæger Jensen - Grandine -.8.2 8.3 8 8 8.2 --- 8.14

7. Line Hougaard Høst Johansen - Gucci Sinclair - 8.2 8.5 7.8 8 8.2 --- 8.14

9. Simone Pearce - Genesis - 8.3 7.3 7.8 8 8 --- 7.88

10. Jim Rasmussen - Polka Sensation Nexen - 8 7.5 7.8 7.8 8 --- 7.82

7-year olds (top 10)

Rider - Horse - trot walk canter rideability potential --- total

1. Severo Jurado López - Fiontini - 82.619 -- 9.8 9 9.5 9.5 9.8 -- 95.200 --- 88.910

2. Anne Troensegaard - Kipling - 76.548 -- 9.8 8.2 8.5 9.2 9 -- 89.400 --- 82.974

3. Rikke Dupont - Fritzeck - 70.714 -- 9.5 8.2 8.2 9 9 -- 87.800 --- 79.257

4. Lone Bang Larsen - Traneengaardens Rostov - 72.619 -- 8.7 8.2 8.4 8.6 8.5 -- 84.800 --- 78.710

5. Daniel Bachmann Andersen - Zee Me Blue - 72.500 -- 9.5 8.4 7.8 8 8.5 -- 84.400 --- 78.450

6. Thomas Sigtenbjerggaard - Full Moon - 69.643 -- 8.6 8 8.2 7.8 8.5 -- 82.200 --- 75.922

7. Julie Dyrgaard - Ryvangs Zafina - 66.429 -- 8.2 7.6 8.3 8.4 8.3 -- 81.600 --- 74.015

8. Rune Willum Hansen - Bonnaquiqui - 67.976 -- 7.5 8 7.8 8 7.8 -- 78.200 --- 73.088

9. Katrine Rosa Bjørklund - Freestyle - 67.143 -- 7.5 8 7.8 8 7.7 -- 78.000 --- 72.572

10. Ditte Gilkær - Praesteskovens Raquel - 65.714 -- 8 8 7.8 7.8 8 -- 79.200 --- 72.457

