2017 PSI Auction Horse in the Spotlight: Zucchero

2017 PSI auction horse Zucchero (by Zonik x Prince Thatch xx)

2017 PSI Auction

The 2017 PSI Auction on 2 - 3 December 2017 will be the highlight of the winter equestrian season as the most exclusive venue to buy your next future super star. The team of Hof Kasselmann is proud to present a collection of 26 outstanding young dressage horses for sale. Ten of these will be presented as Auction Horse in the Spotlight on Eurodressage. Let's kick off with catalog number 1, Zucchero.

Name: Zucchero

Breed: Oldenburg

Year of Birth: 2013

Sire: Zonik

Dam Sire: Prince Thatch xx

Gender: stallion

Height: XL (over 1.71 m)

This riding stallion has a very special aura. Sired by the internationally successful Grand Prix horse Zonik, Zucchero has the thoroughbred sire Prince Thatch xx as dam sire.

Home bred and raised, this 4-year old was the 2017 Oldenburg Regional Champion. He has a trot to die for and in canter he fulfils all the conditions for an international career thanks to his super hindleg. He has received 9for his walk from the judges at the regional championships!

He already shows very promising half steps in hand which is proof of his talent and potential for the future.

This young stallion is the complete package with no ifs and buts

Complete Collection Online

The complete 2017 PSI Auction Horse Collection can be found online at www.psi-auktion.de

The live presentations of the collection will be on 25 and 29 November at 18h00 in Ankum. The 25 November presentation will be streamed live at www.psi-auktion.de

For more information on the dressage horses, contact: