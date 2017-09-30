Fidelio von Worrenberg, GB Dolcino, Baylador KWG Win 2017 Swiss Warmblood Young Horse Championships

Nina Ehrensperger and Fidelio von Worrenberg at the 2017 Swiss Warmblood Young Horse Championships

Photo © Katja Stuppia

2017 Swiss Young Horse Championships

The 4-year old Fidelio von Worrenberg, the 5-year old GB Dolcino, and the 6-year old Baylador KWG became the winners at the 2017 Swiss Warmblood Young Horse Championships held in Avenches, Switzerland, on 22 - 24 September 2017. These Swiss Championships are restricted to domestically bred and registered horses as no open-breed alternative is held in the country.

In the 4-year old division eleven horses competed in the Finals on Sunday and Nina Ehrensperger topped the board on Regular Popp's Fidelio von Worrenberg (by Fidertanz x Lauries Crusador xx). The pair scored 81.63 points for the national title. Brigitte Schmidig and Moira Blattner's Zaphira GS (by Zonik x Stedinger) were second with 80 points, followed by Heinz Croonenbroek on Walter Kunz' Bretton Star KWG (by Bretton Woods x Abanos) with 79.5 points.

Melanie Hofmann and Christine Ernst GB Dolcino (by Don Index x De Niro) claimed the title in the 5-year old division with 8.64 in the Finals test. Hofmann also grabbed the silver aboard the Grunder family's GB Kiss Me (by GB Konvally x Hohenstein) with 8.35 points. Isabel Jüstrich and Nina Wägeli's N.B. Lady (by Dream of Night Fluswiss x Lysan d'Or) got bronze with 7.93 points.

Katrin Schädlich and Renate Balmer's Baylador KWG (by Bretton Woods x Dressage Royal) bested the field in the 6-year old division with 80.9 points. Eva Lachat and her own Ramira vom Eigen (by Riccione x Weltmeyer) were good for silver with a 79.2 scoring finals round. Christiane Schröder and Silvan Flury's stallion Quel Roi Fluswiss (by Quaterback x Rubinstein) scored bronze with a 77.8 earning ride.

Photos © Katja Stuppia

Results - 2017 Swiss Warmblood Young Horse Championships

4-year olds (top 5 only)

1. Nina Ehrensperger - Fidelio von Worrenberg CH (by Fidertanz x Lauries Crusador) - 81.63

2. Brigitte Schmidig - Saphira GS (by Zonik x Stedinger) - 80

3. Heinz Croonenbroek - Bretton Star KWG (by Bretton Woods x Abanos - 79.5

4. Ivana Wyniger - GB Zahira de Luxe (by Zhivago x Ferro) - 79.38

5. Ivana Wyniger - Donja KWG (by For Romance x Samarant) - 76.5

5-year olds (top 5 only)

1. Melanie Hofmann - GB Dolcino (by Don Index x De Niro) - 8.64

2. Melanie Hofmann - GB Kiss Me (by GB Konvally x Hohenstein) - 8.35

3 Isabel Jüstrich - N.B. Lady (by Dream of Night Fluswiss x Lysan d'Or) - 7.93

4. Markus Graf - Dantino (by Desperado x Welt Hit II) - 7.84

5. Heinz Croonenbroek - Bretton Leaf KWG (by Bretton Woods x Abanos - 7.80

6-year olds (top 5 only)

1. Katrin Schädlich - Baylador KWG (by Bretton Woods x Dressage Royal) - 80.9 point

2. Eva Lachat - Ramira vom Eigen (by Riccione x Weltmeyer) - 79.2

3. Christiane Schröder - Quel Roi Fluswiss (by Quaterback x Rubinstein) - 77.8

4. Gilles Ngovan - Dexter vom Rugen (by Del Cuore x Heraldik xx) - 76

5. Evelyne Koller - Lorena de la Rouge (by Bequia x Buddenbrock) - 75

