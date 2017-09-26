HomeAuctionsPSI › Five More Days to Bid on Your New Stallion Prospect at the 2017 PS Online Auction

Five More Days to Bid on Your New Stallion Prospect at the 2017 PS Online Auction

 
Tue, 09/26/2017 - 09:16
auctions_pso_desario
De Sario (by De Niro x Rosario x Royal Dance)
2017 PS Online Auction

Paul Schockemöhle's third Online Auction on 24 September - 1 October 2017 is a special one and dressage lovers have five more days to big on their next new stallion prospect. The third PS Online auction includes a collection of eight 2.5-year old young colts that are clear breeding and sport prospects. Don't miss this unique opportunity to buy your next future dressage stallion!

With a collection of eight young stars, Schockemöhle wants to offer a small, yet very select number of colts who are clear future stallion prospects and young dressage stars. The collection includes:

  • 1. Vilando,  2015 born dark bay colt by Vivaldi x Diamond Hit x Argentinus x Larinero 
  • 2. De Sario, 2015 born black colt by De Niro x Rosario x Royal Dance x Donnerhall
  • 3. Dancian, 2015 born chestnut colt by Danciano x Fürst Romancier x Sir Donnerhall  x Don Schufro
  • 4. De Briano, 2015 born dark bay colt by  De Niro x Fabriano x Wittinger x Eichendorff
  • 5. Fürst Donner, 2015 born dark bay colt by Fürstenball x Sir Donnerhall x Wolfgang x Amor
  • 6. Fiomedes, 2015 born dark bay colt by Finest x Diomedes x Florencio x Friesenstern
  • 7. Fürst Niro, 2015 born dark bay colt by  Fürsten-Look x De Niro x Schwadroneur x Effekt
  • 8. San Bordeaux, 2015 born bay colt by  San Amour x Bordeaux x Fürst Romancier x Sandro Hit

For more information and to bid, visit https://ps-online.auction

of
auctions_pso_sanbordeaux
San Bordeaux (by San Amour x Bordeaux x Furst Romancier)
auctions_pso_furstniro
Fürst Niro (by Fursten-Look x De Niro x Schwadroneur)
auctions_pso_fiomedes
Fiomedes (by Finest x Diomedes x Florencio)

view counter

view counter

view counter

view counter

view counter