Five More Days to Bid on Your New Stallion Prospect at the 2017 PS Online Auction

De Sario (by De Niro x Rosario x Royal Dance)

2017 PS Online Auction

Paul Schockemöhle's third Online Auction on 24 September - 1 October 2017 is a special one and dressage lovers have five more days to big on their next new stallion prospect. The third PS Online auction includes a collection of eight 2.5-year old young colts that are clear breeding and sport prospects. Don't miss this unique opportunity to buy your next future dressage stallion!

With a collection of eight young stars, Schockemöhle wants to offer a small, yet very select number of colts who are clear future stallion prospects and young dressage stars. The collection includes:

1. Vilando, 2015 born dark bay colt by Vivaldi x Diamond Hit x Argentinus x Larinero

2. De Sario, 2015 born black colt by De Niro x Rosario x Royal Dance x Donnerhall

3. Dancian, 2015 born chestnut colt by Danciano x Fürst Romancier x Sir Donnerhall x Don Schufro

4. De Briano, 2015 born dark bay colt by De Niro x Fabriano x Wittinger x Eichendorff

5. Fürst Donner, 2015 born dark bay colt by Fürstenball x Sir Donnerhall x Wolfgang x Amor

6. Fiomedes, 2015 born dark bay colt by Finest x Diomedes x Florencio x Friesenstern

7. Fürst Niro, 2015 born dark bay colt by Fürsten-Look x De Niro x Schwadroneur x Effekt

8. San Bordeaux, 2015 born bay colt by San Amour x Bordeaux x Fürst Romancier x Sandro Hit

For more information and to bid, visit https://ps-online.auction