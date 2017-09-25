2017 Swedish Warmblood Elite Foal Auction with Top Collection on 6 October 2017

Brown Sugar (by For Romance II x Hip Hop)

2017 Swedish Warmblood Elite Foal Auction

The Swedish Warmblood Association is proud to present the 2017 collection of elite auction foals, the selection based on looks, movement, the performance oriented bloodlines, excellent dam lines and international pedigrees overall. The auction will take place on Friday 6 October 2017 in the beautiful surroundings of Flyinge, the Swedish National Equestrian Center.

The SWB Elite Foal Auction is the perfect opportunity to find your next star. Take a look at our collection online and get a glimpse in to the future.

Foals that are bound to attract special attention are for example the athletic colt Navarro for U (by For Romance II and out of Celannie/Jazz). Navarro for U is the sibling to Kordoba for U (by Ampere) that sold to the USA at the 2015 SWB Elite Foal Auction for the record sum of 60 000 Euro.

The beautiful filly De Nike af Ekeby (by Skovens Rafael out of De Niva/De Niro) has an exciting heritage with her dam De Niva being a successful dressage horse with placings in Grand Prix dressage before retiring in to breeding.

The filly Vilas Floridita (by Van Vivaldi out of Floresca VH/Floricello) certainly holds plenty of promise with the sire Van Vivaldi, winner of Breeders Trophy 2016 and the great grand dam De la Reinne that have produced a massive string of successful horses including the approved stallions Oban VH, Springbank II VH and the World Young Horse Championship competitor Springbank VH (in the final, PSG). De la Reinne is also the full sister of approved stallion Dalwhinnie VH.

The lovely moving filly Brown Sugar (by For Romance II is out of Miranda/Hip Hop). This is yet another terrific performance oriented foal with the dam Miranda being the full sister of team Sweden rider Minna Telde’s Grand Prix horse Isac (SWB).

We also have an exquisite collection of athletic, super jumper foals by for example Coronet Obolensky and Baloubet du Rouet to name a few. All with strong performance pedigrees and dam lines that are bound to produce top horses.

In the days leading up to the Elite foal auction, Breeders Trophy, the Swedish Young Horse Championships in dressage and jumping is happening at Flyinge where Swede Horse is proud to present Charlotte Dujardin as the test rider for the 4-year old dressage horses on Saturday October 7. Yet another event not to be missed!

The Elite foal collection and time table is available to view online at www.swbelitfol.se

The auction will be broad cast live on ClipMyHorse. Phone bids are accepted.

For inquiries regarding the auction please contact josefine.tinglof@swb.org

Welcome to Flyinge!