2017 Oldenburg Autumn Elite Auction in Vechta: You Know What You Get

Brad Pitt (by Bretton Woods x Don Cardinale x Rohdiamant)

Vechta Auction News

The 31 first class dressage horses in the 2017 Oldenburg Autumn Elite Auction on Saturday 30 September 2017 at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta are inspiring. From just three-year old horses all the way to talented youngsters that have already been successful in sport – there’s something for everyone in this collection.

Heartbreaker Brad Pitt

Among the candidates is the gorgeous Brad Pitt (by Bretton Woods - Don Cardinale - Rohdiamant), Cat. No. 6. This five-year old, black gelding has already taken first places in 2nd level tests for young dressage horses. His dam line is also the origin of the licensing winner Fürst Fabrice (by Fürstenball OLD) as well as the licensed Lonken‘s Fiandro (by Fidertanz) and a successful Grand Prix horse named Springsteen (by Sandreo), ridden by Markus Gribbe, and Christoph Niemann’s Evation (by Ecuador xx).

Dante Weltino’s Diamond

Three-year old Dark Diamond (by Dante Weltino OLD - Lauries As - Rohdiamant), Cat. No. 18. A movement genius like no other – he has all the prerequisites to follow in the footsteps of his famous sire. His sire Dante Weltino OLD recently performed beautifully under his Swedish rider, Therese Nilshagen, at the EC in Gothenburg, where they took team bronze.

A brilliant prima ballerina

In Cat. No. 17 you’ll find a dancer named Graciella (by Sir Donnerhall I - Welt Hit II - Grundstein) who possesses a special aura. This modern, young and athletic mare comes from the famous Richonese line which is also known for the Olympic horse Riwera de Hus OLD, Cointreau, and Dante Weltino OLD, an upcoming star at the EC in Gothenburg.

The horses are being schooled and interested parties can try them out. Make an appointment with our team so you can get to know your darling personally.

The auction is also rounded off with 38 outstanding Elite foals with highly successful, international pedigrees.

Order a catalogue and come to Vechta to secure your own personal young star. Until September 29th you still have a chance to observe your favorites during their daily workouts and to try them out. Please get in touch with our consulting and customer service team for this.

Official training and times for trying out



As of Thursday, September 7th to Friday, September 29th



10:30 a.m. – 12:00 noon Jumper team



1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. dressage team

Sundays are days of rest in the stables.

Extra presentation: Wednesday, September 27th – 6:00 p.m.: Evening Show

- The horses cannot be tried out during the day on this date –

You’ll find an overview of the entire collection on the Internet in the auction area of the Oldenburg website www.oldenburger-pferde.com or click on the following link to go there directly:

Click here to see a trailer of the dressage horses

Consulting and customer service:

Dressage horses:

Thomas Rhinow: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 15 or rhinow.thomas@oldenburger-pferde.com

Daniel Pophanken: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 895 or pophanken.daniel@oldenburger-pferde.com

Show jumpers:

Fabian Kühl: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 51 or kuehl.fabian@oldenburger-pferde.com

Information/catalogues:

