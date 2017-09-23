Third PS Online Auction with Collection of Eight Young Stallion Prospects

Vilando (by Vivaldi x Diamond Hit x Argentinus)

2017 PS Online Auction

Paul Schockemöhle's third Online Auction on 24 September - 1 October 2017 will be a special one. Instead of offering foals for sale, the third PS Online auction includes a collection of eight 2.5-year old stallion prospects. Don't miss this unique opportunity to buy your next future dressage stallion!

After the first two PS Online Foal Auctions proved to be a great success, meeting the demands of the buyers for easy access to top quality handpicked youngstock, Paul Schockemöhle has now assembled a third collection of young colts.

Buyers from the U.S.A., Brasil, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, The Netherlands, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa have already acquired super young foals and at the third PS Online Auction on 24 September - 1 October 2017 clients will get the opportunity to acquire more diamonds on the rough.

With a collection of eight young stars, Schockemöhle wants to offer a small, yet very select number of colts who are clear future stallion prospects and young dressage stars. The collection includes:

1. Vilando, 2015 born dark bay colt by Vivaldi x Diamond Hit x Argentinus x Larinero

3. Dancian, 2015 born chestnut colt by Danciano x Fürst Romancier x Sir Donnerhall x Don Schufro

4. De Briano, 2015 born dark bay colt by De Niro x Fabriano x Wittinger x Eichendorff

5. Fürst Donner, 2015 born dark bay colt by Fürstenball x Sir Donnerhall x Wolfgang x Amor

6. Fiomedes, 2015 born dark bay colt by Finest x Diomedes x Florencio x Friesenstern

7. Fürst Niro, 2015 born dark bay colt by Fürsten-Look x De Niro x Schwadroneur x Effekt

8. San Bordeaux, 2015 born bay colt by San Amour x Bordeaux x Fürst Romancier x Sandro Hit

For more information, visit https://ps-online.auction