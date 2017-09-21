Let's Go to the 2017 Trakehner Stallion Licensing on 19 - 22 October 2017

The Trakehner Stallion Licensing at the Holstenhalle in Neumunster, Germany

The 55th Trakehner Hengstmarkt held on 19 - 22 October 2017 at the Neumünster Holstenhall is expected to attract visitors from all over the world for the Trakehner Stallion Licensing, two auctions and an amazing schedule of accompanying events. Thirty-four colts have made it into the catalogue.

“We have seen a number of exceptional colts during the pre-selection“, breed director and executive manager Lars Gehrmann is pleased to sum up the 2017 selection, “with impressive quality in terms of structure and movement along with excellent x-ray results.“

Twenty-two sires stand for diversity and even though the influence of great Gribaldi is obvious, Herzruf, Le Rouge and Windsor sons, to name only a few, provide attractive genetic alternatives. Star sire Millennium has the greatest impact on this year‘s stallion candidates as he is represented by six colts at Neumünster. The proven sires Saint Cyr and Schwarzgold are represented by three sons, each.

Thursday kicks off with the colts’ presentation on hard surface in combination with the triangle trot presentation. The free jumping of the colts is scheduled for Friday morning, the Dutch-style presentation at liberty on Saturday morning. Anticipation is rife for the stallion licensing on Saturday in the early afternoon, at it is crucial for the youngsters’ future path of live. Stallion-graded or not, this weekend will see the crème of the crop put to auction, and they all come with a comprehensive pre-purchase examination, professional basic training and are ready to be produced.

The non-licensed colts and the riding horses will be auctioned on Saturday afternoon. The riding horse selection comprises several aspiring dressage horses, like for example the KWPN- and Trakehner-licensed stallion Best Game (by Easy Game) or Tudor (by Iskander), a gelding already with M level results under his belt as well as several young event horses, ranging from trainable junior mount to young talent for ambitious challenges. Having qualified to the National Young Horse Championships, Kirwan (by Zauberdeyk), himself a successful eventer in Scandinavia, is a promising eventer for the coming season.

Auction Gems and a Trakehner First



The licensed as well as the premium-graded stallions and, of course, the 2017 Trakehner champion stallion will make hearts beat faster and lead to bidding battles at Sunday’s auction. Besides the stallions, the collection comprises eight hand-picked mares and 15 top foals boasting exclusive bloodlines and therefore highly promising for breeding and sport, like for example premium mare GLADNESS by All Inclusive, reserve champion of the 2016 Tasdorf central mare inspection, with wins in ridden classes and A level dressage horse classes and KRISHNA by Elfado, who won the Schleswig-Holstein mare inspection and the mare performance test, scoring top marks in rideability and basic gaits.

No Trakehner Hengstmark without breaking new ground – and the same goes for 2017! This time the foal auction will pioneer an approach previously unseen in Germany: an embryo foal with unique breeding will be put to auction. The dam, Zikade, bred and owned by Norbert Timm, was crowned National Champion under the saddle of Dorothee Schneider. The sire, Freiherr von Stein, recently took the bronze title at the National 4-year-old riding horse Championships under Kay Pawlowska. The embryo has already been successfully implanted into the surrogate dam who is ready to relocate to the embryo’s purchaser for the remaining pregnancy and until the foal will have been weaned. While Germany has never had an unborn foal at auction yet, this has been common business for quite some time now in the horse industry in Belgium and the Netherlands.

It’s Showtime!



Friday’s schedule lists an attractive programme of accompanying events: The 2nd Trakehner Free Jumping Cup presents ten hand-picked young jumping talents.

The best emerging Trakehner dressage horses compete in the TSF Dressage Horse Championship at Prix St.Georges in the early evening. Another well-established breed highlight is held on Saturday afternoon, when the Trakehner Supreme Champion is selected from the 3-yr-old fillies graded with the highest marks in 2017 – an annual feast for the eyes of all breed enthusiasts.

Saturday night belongs to the big Trakehner Gala, a show with a reputation well beyond the Trakehner scene for its colourful blend of breed, sport and show related displays. Hosting its first indoor cross country event, the gala kicks off with another novelty: Ten Trakehner event riders have been invited to compete at high-speed over a course involving cross country- and show jumping-type obstacles. It is about penalties and time – and your cheering is appreciated! That’s the Trakehner spirit and the night continues in the same mood, presenting the competitors placed at the National Young Horse Championships, the new elite stallions as well as displays featuring the Hoffroge brothers, the Tra-Voltas, shepherdess Anne Krüger-Degener ... up to DJ Holger Gränert’s legendary After Show Party in the New Foyer. For this is a Trakehner tradition as well: Sleep may be had after the Hengstmarkt!

The mares, foals, and riding horses to be auctioned will be presented on all days and the riding hoses may be tried out under saddle during the Hengstmarkt upon prior appointment (please contact Neel-Henrich Schoof +49 (0)160-93186524)

Ticket orders:

Hallenbetriebe Neumünster GmbH

Postfach 130

24503 Neumünster

Postfach 130 24503 Neumünster Email: patricia.dose@holstenhallen.com

Tel. 04321-9100, Fax 04321-910114

Tickets also available at the box-office.

More information available at www.trakehner-verband.de or on Facebook and Youtube