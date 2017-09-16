Embryoauction.com: World Champion Totilas x Only Full Sister of Legendary Sandro Hit

2010 World Champion Totilas (by Gribaldi x Glendale)

Auction News

The world's best dressage genes are brought together in this embryo which is up for auction: World champion and future foundation sire Totilas combined with the famous mare La Traviata – the only full-sister to the legendary Sandro Hit. In the past, Foal Auction Prinsjesdag already successfully auctioned La Traviata's daughter Dyor de Hus (€ 30.000,- s. De Niro) and Dyor's offspring Kanjer DDH (€ 30.000,- s. Glamourdale) this year her daughter Mon Dyor (s. Glamourdale) will be auctioned. This embryo is the next potential superstar that Embryoauction.com and Foal Auction Prinsjesdag offers to you.

Sire Totilas hardly needs any further explanation. The Gribaldi-son is known worldwide as one of the best, if not the best dressage horse of all times. Ridden by Edward Gal, the black stallion broke every world record and later on with Mathias Alexander Rath, Totilas showed his exceptional talent again. In breeding, the 2010 Kentucky World champion seems to meet the high expectations. His approved sons Glock's Toto Jr. and Governor are following in his footsteps and are two of the most popular and successful young stallions in the Netherlands.

This embryo’s dam is the famous mare La Traviata – this big, long lined mare always breeds good sized horses with a lot of movement. She is a direct daughter of the legendary Ramino-mare Loretta. Her best-known son is the legendary foundation sire Sandro Hit - the full-brother of La Traviata. In his own sporting career, Sandro Hit won gold at both the German championships and the World championships for six-year-old dressage horses and was trained up to Grand Prix level. His offspring are among world's most successful horses; Sandro Hit-offspring were sold for record prizes, stood out at the young horse championships and later on performed at Olympic level. Thanks to all of these great successes, Sandro Hit is ranked number three of the WBFSH Sire Ranking for dressage stallions.

In addition, Loretta also produced the famous stallion Diamond Hit - a son of Don Schufro. Ridden by Emma Hindle, Diamond Hit performed successfully at international Grand Prix level and, as a five-year-old, he became vice-World champion and vice German champion. As a sire, Diamond Hit is nearly as successful as his famous sire Don Schufro and half-brother Sandro Hit. In 2016, Diamond Hit was in place number 10 of the WBFSH Sire Ranking for dressage stallions. Loretta also gave the valuable stallion Royal Hit (v. Royal Dance) and is the granddam of the Grand Prix dressage horses For My Life, ridden by Fie Christine Skarsoe, and Wild Diamond, ridden by Anouck Hoet.

For more information, visit www.embryoauction.com