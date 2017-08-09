2017 Oldenburg Winter Meeting: Educational Tour for Breeders and Riders

Oldenburg Breeding News

From 6 - 9 December 2017 the Oldenburg society (GOV) will host the Oldenburg Winter Meeting in Vechta. In this four days course you will get comprehensive support of the Oldenburg team and gain a lot of interesting inside from well-known experts. Travelling around the core breeding area you will become a real Oldenburg "insider"!

Within the course, you will visit world-class riders, experienced trainers and famous stallion stations. Further you will meet a lot of famous stallions and sport horses personally. Attend exclusive lectures and participate in practical training with renowned breeding experts, judges, trainers and international riders about daily training.

Moreover there will be a behind the scenes tour at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta with detailed information on the Oldenburg studbook and the Oldenburg auctions. These very informative days will end with the thrilling experience of the Winter Mixed Sales Auction.

During the whole tour you will have the personal assistance of the Oldenburg team. Further you will have the chance to gain personal advice for your own breeding and training programme. We will be happy to consult you in any case and answer any question you might have.

The full service course is 800,00 € p.p., including five overnight stays in a luxurious hotel, all breakfast and lunch, all tickets and transportation in Germany. Of course, we are organizing the airport transfer for you.

The main language of the Winter Meeting will be English, but we are happy to organize an interpreter for any languages you may need. Just book your flight and come visit us at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta.

Information and bookings:

Peer Eitenmüller

+49-4441-935566

eitenmueller.peer@oldenburger-pferde.com

Heike Arends

+49-4441-935531

arends.heike@oldenburger-pferde.com

If we can be of any assistance, do not hesitate to contact us at any time!

P.S. If you can’t wait until our Winter Meeting, you have the opportunity to visit our Fall Elite Auction with grand Gala-Show on September 29th and 30th at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta: www.oldenburger-pferde.net