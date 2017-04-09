Anke ter Beek: "Modern horses are often sensitive to their stomach. I always look for ways to keep them fit"

Anke ter Beek

Dutch born and Danish based FEI rider Anke Ter Beek maintains a high, professional standard of horse management and is always on the look-out for natural products that stimulate and protect her horses' health and well being. As sport horses often suffer from gastric ulcers, Ter Beek was particularly keen on trying Equine 74 Gastric and has been thrilled with the results.

Equine 74 Gastric first captured Ter Beek's attention when a student of hers told about this product whichs prevents ulcer related issues in horses.

"I was interested straight away," said Anke. "I'm always looking for ways to make sure the horses are fit and happy to perform the best they can. Stomach issues can be a major problem. Modern horses are often sensitive and therefore more vulnerable. I have a 7-year old who fits this profile, and allthough I had no serious concerns, I thought he would be perfect to try Equine 74 Gastric."

Equine 74 Gastric particularly appealed to Ter Beek as it is a natural product, which is more cost-effective and gentle on the horse's constitution than pharmaceutical medication.

"I have experienced horses with severe stomach challenges wich demanded vetinary treatment. My wish was to find a natural product that could support a healthy stomach and prevent rather than treat," she explained.

Ter Beek started feeding Equine 74 Gastric to a sensitive 7-year old Dutch warmblood gelding (by Sandreo x Johnson) and has been thrilled with the results. "Now several students' horses are being fed with it," she added.

The Sandreo x Johnson has been received the Equine 74 Gastric supplement for half a year now and has made a stunning change for the better.

"I've observed a very positive change in behaviour and looks. In training there is more relaxation without the loss of power! Several people noticed a physical change after only two months, more muscle tone and a super shiny coat. Normally this horse would be quite dull at this time in season, changing his coat and being in need of vitamin B. I forgot all about vitamin B this year. I'm sure it was because of Equine74 Gastric!"

Equine 74 Gastric is a natural product which buffers stomach acids instead of just blocking them and it creates a healthy pH- balance in the horse's stomach.

