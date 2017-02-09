Klössinger Takes Individual Gold at 2017 European Under 25 Championships

The individual Short Grand Prix podium at the 2017 European Under 25 Championships: Anne Meulendijks, Lisa Maria Klössinger, Juan Matute Guimon

German Lisa Maria Klössinger and FBW Daktari continued their winning streak at the 2017 European Under 25 Championships in Lamprechtshausen, Austria, on Saturday 2 September 2017 by claiming individual test gold in the Short Grand Prix. The silver went to Anne Meulendijks and Spanish Juan Matute Guimon made a big jump on the board for bronze.

Klössinger and her 12-year old Wurttemberger bred Daktari (by Donautanz) kept their form in the Short Grand Prix after already topping the board in the Intermediaire II and garnering team gold. With a 76.837% scoring test, Klössinger was a league of her own. The combination is trained by Rudolf Zeilinger.

"I can't really grasp it yet," said the 24-year old Lisa Maria. "We already fulfilled a dream by winning team gold yesterday. After that I thought that everything is a bonus. I wanted to present my horse as well as possible and I had a very, very good feeling in the test. I couldn't believe it when the scores came. I'm very proud of Daktari and that he's doing so well here. Even in the award ceremony he had his ears pricked and was fully motivated."

Anne Meulendijks was the hot favourite for gold this year but after team silver, she now has individual silver as well. aboard her 12-year old Dutch warmblood gelding Avanti (by United) she scored 74.698% for a second place. The weather conditions were much better today as the incessant rain had stopped and the arena was in a far better, drier condition, yet quite chilly. Meulendijks trains with Jeanine Fiechter.

"I'm super proud of my horse and in fact of myself as well that we able to ride such a test," said Meulendijks. "Compared to yesterday it went so much better and we had a lot less tension. After my test many people thought I would rank above the German, but it wasn't. I rode as if my life depended on it. The points were a bit disappointing, but I can only be happy with how my horse went. We have come a bit closer and tomorrow we're going for it."

Spanish Juan Matute Guimon made a major push for power in the short Grand Prix. Aboard Yeguada de Ymas' 11-year old Hanoverian gelding Quantico (by Fighting Fit) he went from a seventh place in the Intermediaire II to a third in the Short Grand Prix with 72.628%. The pair earned their second bronze medal after already getting bronze on Don Diego at the 2016 European Under 25 Championships in Hagen last year. The 19-year old, who lives six months in Wellington, Florida, and six in Dusseldorf, Germany, is trained by his father Juan Matute senior.

"Quantico Ymas gave me a very difficult ride yesterday. He was very strong and tense because of the rain and the multiple puddles on the arena. Since he arrived from a super victorious week in Sweden and he had done lots of traveling, we schooled him very light during the beginning of the week to keep him fresh and motivated, but when the temperature dropped he was on fire," Matute Guimon told Eurodressage. "Today, however, he was a totally different horse. Quantico felt calm and listened to my aids allowing me to guide him through the U25 GP. We had a clean test with harmony and precision.Perhaps I could have asked for a bit more of expression and taken more risk, but after his attitude of the day before my goal was to achieve relaxation and harmony."

Matute said it was his goal to win three consecutive medals. He won Kur gold at the 2015 European Junior Riders Championships (on Dhannie), Kur bronze at the 2016 European Under 25 Championships (on Don Diego) and now Short Grand Prix bronze at the 2017 Under 25 Euros (on Quantico). "I feel very proud and thankful for all of the support I have," he said. "Tomorrow I will give the girls a tough fight! Our freestyle is outstanding and if Quantico Ymas allows me to ride him to his full potential, then there is a chance for a second medal at this championships."

