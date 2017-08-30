Monica Theodorescu, Keynote Speaker at 2017 Old Masters Clinic in the U.S.A.

German team trainer and medal winning Olympian Monica Theodorescu will be the keynote speaker and clinician at this year's educational "Old Masters" Clinic at Avalon Farm in North Salem, NY, on 16 September 2017. Frank R. Henning's dressage lesson series "The Old Masters®" is a major success in Germany and Europe.

More than 600,000 auditors have already visited the events. Riding masters demonstrate their knowledge gained through their extensive riding and training career. Horse riding serves to preserve tradition and values.

For this year's American edition of the Old Masters Clinic Monica Theodorescu has been invited. Theodorescu is one of Germay's top dresssage riders and trainers. She is a three time German dressage team Olympian and achieved achieved three Olympic team gold medals, World and European championship team and individual medals and two World Cup titles. Following into the footsteps of her legendary parents George and Inge Theodorescu, Monica is one of Germany's most prominent dressage riders. In 2012 the German Olympic Equestrian Committee appointed her as the Germany's dressage team trainer.

The event is totally free of charge to auditors and demo riders. Donations are being accepted to raise money to support breast cancer patients. All proceeds from this event will be donated toward Breast Cancer research and patient care.

The organizer will also be hosting a VIP dinner with Frank Henning and Monica Theodurescu at 6.30 PM after the clinic. Guests can attend for 200 dollars a person in a private setting, limited to 20 auditors. All money raised is for the fundraiser for breast cancer

The clinic takes place in the indoor arena and refreshments will be offered. At 5 PM there will be cocktails at a cash bar at the riding ring. All profits go to the breast cancer. Sign up here.

Venue

Avalon Farm



955 Peach Lake Road



North Salem, NY



10560



U.S.A.

