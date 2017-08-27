2017 Borculo Foal Auction: "Foal Auction Borculo is Always a Bit of a Party"

Molana (by Ferdeaux) will be sold at the 2017 Borculo Foal Auction

"We have received the invitation for Foal Auction Borculo," says Robin van Lierop from RS2 Dressage. "Of course we will be there, Jacques and Saskia Lemmen, Seth Boschman and I," the young dressage rider explains enthusiastically. "Borculo is the very first auction we ever visited and we have always been pleased with the result. The date 31 August was entered in our agenda several months ago already."

One of the purchases you did was the top foal of last year, Luxury Star-K van ‘t Kattenheye (by For Romance). How is he?



Robin: ‘Luxury will be a star! They sometimes say: “Yearlings can be awkward things”, but that absolutely does not go for this one. He already looks like a horse and he certainly can move.’

Have you already put a cross before the name of his full brother, who will go under the hammer this year?



Robin: ‘To be honest, at the moment we are taking it easy with attracting new foals. In the past four, five years we always bought about three foals. We also breed with a few mares ourselves and that brings us to about ten young horses per year which we rear and prepare. We will either have to buy less new foals or make sure that we select more seriously what we will later sell or not.’

So you will be there with your hands pushed deep in your pockets to prevent going home with a foal after all?



Robin: ‘Yes, we will certainly try not to get tempted. But hang on, I did not say that we would not buy anything," he said laughing.

We wish you a lot of joy on the 31st!



Robin: ‘Thank you! Buying a foal at an auction is very exciting, because… will it go for the price that you have in mind? However, if that will happen or not on Thursday, I am sure we will enjoy the event. Borculo is always also a bit of a party!’

The Foal Auction Borculo will start at 5.30 pm. The arrival of the foals at Paardensportcentrum Lichtenvoorde in Vragender will be at 1 pm. The presentation of the foals at 3 pm. Go to www.Clipmyhorse.tv for the online live streaming. Bidding by telephone is possible.

Watch the collection at www.veulenveiling.nl or check our Youtube Playlist. Some of our Youtube hits so far are Miss Million (by Glock’s Toto jr.), Make My Day (by Glock’s Toto), Mister Dreaming (by Dream Boy), Mariska (by Charmeur) and Molana (by Ferdeaux). Which foal is your favourite?

