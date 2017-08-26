Half Sister of Grand Galaxy Win T to Be Sold at 2017 SELL Foal Auction Brabant

Montana Win T (by Furstenball x Jazz)

2017 SELL Foal Auction

Painted Black, Charmeur, Vitalis, Don Juan de Hus and Avanti MDH are but a few names of proven dressage talents that were sold at the SELL Foal Auction Brabant. The foal auction has a reputation to live up to and again managed to compile an impressive collection for the 2017 edition to be held on Tuesday 5 September 2017.

Montana Win T (by Fürstenball x Jazz) is one of the eye-catchers. She is a half-sister to the KWPN stallion Grand Galaxy Win T, owned by Helgstrand Dressage. Mambo Dorette (by Franklin x Farrington), half-sister to the Small Tour horse Domino, will elate dressage fans with her superb movements, as will Madeira Girl (by Glock’s Trafalgar x Don Romantic).

Also the famous dressage horse breeder Wim van der Linde has provided two ‘Texel foals’, of course, out of excellent sport lineages. May Fay Texel (Ferdinand x Jazz) may still be young, but already has grandiose movements.

Montecarlo Texel (by Glock’s Toto jr. x Krack C) is a half-brother to the KWPN stallion Enzo Ferrari and Iveniz Texel RS2 (by Negro), which was knocked down for 20,000 euro as a foal, was last year’s national champion of the KWPN mares selection.

Check the foal collection here: www.veulenveiling.nl

Time schedule 2017 SELL Foal Auction



14:30 hours presentation auction foals

18:00 hours auction

directly

followed by a party into the night