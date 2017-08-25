Resounding Success for Inaugural CDI Crozet, Where Luxury and Lifestyle Met Dressage

Swiss Birgit Wientzek-Pläge and Robinvile win the Medium Tour at the 2017 CDI Crozet

2017 CDI Crozet

The inaugural international dressage competition at the renowned Jiva Hill Stables and Resort in Crozet, France, became a resounding success. Blessed with beautiful, hot summer weather and by combining luxury lifestyle with top conditions for the equestrian athletes, the event was able to draw out top competitors from all over the world.

Three different riders moved into the winner's circle for the big tour classes at Crozet which were judged by a high class panel including 5* judges Francis Verbeek, Raphael Saleh, Irina Maknami, Gotthilf Riexinger and Hans Christian Matthiesen. The Grand Prix was won by Swiss Antonella Joannou on Dandy de la Roche (by Dressage Royal x Walt Disney) who lives close by in the Geneva vicinity. She scored 70.960% to edge out Australian Olympian Mary Hanna on her Rio ride Boogie Woogie (by Du Moulin) on 68.560%.

French Bertrand Liegard and his German bred Star Wars (by Show Star) topped the board in the Gran Prix Special with 68.961% ahead of Joannou, while Spanish Morgan Barbançon and her Oldenburg stallion Sir Donnerhall II (by Sandro Hit x Donnerhall) ruled the roost in the Kur to Music. Her 73.150% winning freestyle score put her well ahead of Mary Hanna on her second Grand Prix mount Calanta (71.050%).

The CDI Crozet featured classes from small tour, through medium tour and Under 25, up to Grand Prix, drawing out elite riders from Europe and abroad.

French 5* judge Raphael Saleh is ecstatic that France can boast yet another high quality international dressage event on the annual FEI calendar. After Compiegne, Le Mans, Deauville, Nice and Biarritz, Crozet has certainly earned a fixed spot on the calendar and the respect from the riders. Jiva Hill has spared no cost nor effort to give the riders a luxury experience. Jiva Hill's celebrated chef prepared delicious food during the show and a beautiful party was hosted on Saturday night at the hotel.

"Crozet will become 'the place to be' with its amazing hospitality and a direct view on the Mont Blanc," said French 5* judge Raphael Saleh. "Jiva Hill stable is part of 5* hotel with golf course and Michelin restaurant. The wonderful organizing committee was really willing to do the best for the sport. It offered superb facilities, good footing and a warm-up in the cooled indoor arena. This was all really appreciated by the riders as it was hot weather this year."

The 2017 CDI Crozet was organized by Carlo De Donato and Etienne Zeller. They were able to stage such a successful show with the support of main partners Elevage La Tuilière, 1875 Finance, M3 Real Estate, and Antoine Preziuso Genève.

"We will schedule the date for the 2018 CDI within the next weeks," said a proud Zeller.

Discover Jiva Hill Stables online at www.jivahillstables.com or on Facebook.

