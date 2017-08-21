Amazing Foals in Collection of Second 2017 PS Online Foal Auction

Vivanesse (by Vivaldi x Bordeaux)

2017 PS Online Foal Auction

After the resounding success of the very first Paul Schockemöhle Online Foal Auction, the PS team has decided to host a second edition with another top collection of dressage and jumper foals, which will fulfil the dreams and requirements of any equestrian sport aficionado. Check out the collection of the 2017 PS Online foal auction at https://ps-online.auction.

The new PS Online Auction, which starts 17 August and ends on 27 August, has a selection of 25 top foals.

The group of hand picked foals includes colts and fillies from sought-after sires such as Balou du Rouet, Big Star, Cornet Obolensky, Presley Boy, Foundation, Vitalis and Vivaldi. They are out of the most successful dam lines and will certainly interest buyers from all around the globe.

Bid are accepted as of 17 August. Interested buyers can submit their bid on a top foal on this website.

Maybe you will be the lucky owner of one of the exquisite upcoming talents?

PS Auction Dressage Highlights

Lot 9: Vivanesse (by Vivaldi x Bordeaux x Sandro Hit)

black filly - breeder: Albert Röber

The internationally praised star sires Vivaldi and Bordeaux combined in one pedigree, based on a significant Oldenburg line 193/ Tettinsa (by Elmer-Urheber etc.), which produced 45 licensed stallions (including Landrebell/Siegmar Ströhmer, Ldb. Neustadt/D.) as well as the internationally successful show jumpers Disco Queen/Susanne Behring, Joker 87/Pia-Katharina Feldhege, Lets Go 2/Peter Leone (USA), Lolita H/Toni Hassmann, Lord 947/Jürgen Kurz, Ticino 21/Gustav Bauer as well as Tettina (by Silvio I) European Mare Champion 1997 and Lady Madonna, successful at S level (by Landor S) Champion Mare at the 1999 Oldenburg Elite Mare Show in Rastede.

Lot 19: Talisman (by Totilas x Grand Cru x Feiner Stern)

Chestnut colt - breeder: Sandra Lauterbach

Legendary Totilas presents a stallion prospect from a proven family. Great-grand-dam Graefine produced the licensed stallion Royal Mirage (by Rosario). Originally from the East Frisian line 99/Perle I (by Edelwolf-Achill) which produced a number of auction top prices and licensed stallions Last-Lord, Simonetti (Ldb. Moritzburg, stallion performance test champion) and Supremont.

View the entire collection of foals at https://ps-online.auction