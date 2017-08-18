It's Time to Celebrate: Secure a Modern Athlete at the 2017 Oldenburg Elite Foal Auction

Viva Vivaldi (by Vitalis x Sir Donnerhall x Filigran)

Photo © Selmke

Oldenburg Auctions in Vechta

Celebrate your future Oldenburg star at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta. Lovers of the exclusive have the chance to secure a modern, strong moving diamond in the current collection of the Elite Foal Auction on Saturday 26 August 2017.

The Swedish EC candidates Dante Weltino OLD/Therese Nilshagen, Delaunay/Patrik Kittel, US Champion Fiderhit OLD/Barbara Davis, the silver and bronze medal winner of five and six-year old dressage horses in Ermelo Quel Filou OLD/Severo Jesus Jurado Lopez, Kristina Bröring-Sprehe’s promising youngster Destiny OLD, the star sires Sandro Hit and Fürstenball OLD and many other first class horses started their career as a foal here in Vechta and have enchanted horse fans all over the world ever after.

You’ll find the future stars of tomorrow in our collection. Star sires such as Zonik, Vivaldi, Vitalis, Fürstenball OLD, Franziskus, Escolar, Diamond Hit, Bordeaux, Desperado, Dream Boy, For Romance I OLD, Grey Flanell, Sir Donnerhall I, Totilas as well as the young sires Feinrich, For Dance and Ibiza are sending their offspring to the auction ring in Vechta.

Please click here to go directly to the collection of the 16th Elite Foal Auction.

Here you will find the trailer showing our brilliant Oldenburg dancers:

Trailer I: https://youtu.be/qDEUntl5tiY

Trailer II: https://youtu.be/yUWAH24N3WU

And, of course, you can also order a printed catalogue from the Auction Office in Vechta.

We cordially invite all interested guests to come to the exciting Elite Foal Auction at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta. Entrance is free. You can also easily purchase your favorites by phone. Please get in touch with one of the employees at the Oldenburg Auction Office named below.

Consulting and customer service:

Dressage horses:

Thomas Rhinow: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 15 or rhinow.thomas@oldenburger-pferde.com

Daniel Pophanken: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 895 or pophanken.daniel@oldenburger-pferde.com

Show jumpers:

Fabian Kühl: +49 (0) 44 41-93 55 51 or kuehl.fabian@oldenburger-pferde.com

Information/catalogues: