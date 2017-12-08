2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Lemony's Dream

Lemony's Dream

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 19th August at Addington Manor, UK. This auction is held alongside the British Young Horse Show Jumping Championships. The auction horse in the spotlight is Lemony’s Dream, a 4-year-old mare by Lemony’s Nicket – St.Moritz - Donnerhall

Lemony’s Dream is a daughter of Lemony’s Nicket, who is currently competing at PSG/INTER 1 level with Michael Klimke of Germany. Their results this year include being placed 3rd in the CDI* PSG, in Wellington, USA.

The dam line brings some of the best dressage blood in Sandro Hit and Donnerhall.

Lemony’s Dream has a super mind and rideability!

Video for Lemony's Dream

Click here to view all photos and videos

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.

Friday 18th August at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

the presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com

Saturday 19th August at 5pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 18th & Saturday 19th August, prior to the auction.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.

Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

