2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Lemony's Dream
Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 19th August at Addington Manor, UK. This auction is held alongside the British Young Horse Show Jumping Championships. The auction horse in the spotlight is Lemony’s Dream, a 4-year-old mare by Lemony’s Nicket – St.Moritz - Donnerhall
Lemony’s Dream is a daughter of Lemony’s Nicket, who is currently competing at PSG/INTER 1 level with Michael Klimke of Germany. Their results this year include being placed 3rd in the CDI* PSG, in Wellington, USA.
The dam line brings some of the best dressage blood in Sandro Hit and Donnerhall.
Lemony’s Dream has a super mind and rideability!
Timetable of Events
This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.
Friday 18th August at 11am
- A presentation of the Auction Horses
the presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com
Saturday 19th August at 5pm
- Auction commences
Viewings & Trial Rides
We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 18th & Saturday 19th August, prior to the auction.
All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.
Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.
For further information contact
- Sarah Johnson
- Tel: 0044 1568 619777
- Mobile: 0044 7900 784014
- Email: sarah.johnson@brightwells.com