2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Genesis CL

Genesis CL (by Furst Romancier x Osmium x Balzflug)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 19th August at Addington Manor, UK. This auction is held alongside the British Young Horse Show Jumping Championships. The auction horse in the spotlight is Genesis CL, a 6-year old elding by Furst Romancier x Osmium.

Lot 29 Genesis CL is a 6-year-old gelding by Furst Romancier – Osmium - Balzflug



Genesis CL is a son of Furst Romancier, who is a Main Premium Champion & sire of numerous licensed stallions & competition horses.

Furst Romancier’s daughter Fasine sold for 1.3million euros at the PSI auction in 2015.

Genesis’ grandmother, S Lincom's Sympathie is an Elite & Pref awarded mare, she competed at Medium level dressage. She is also the mother of the licensed stallion, Elton John CL (by Johnson), Welldone CL (by Rhodium) who is competing at PSG/INTER 1 & Chuppy Checker CL (by Osmium) who is competing at Advanced level.

Great grandmother, Liementa, was awarded the Keur, pref & prest predicates and competed at Medium level. She produced Elite, Advanced dressage mare, Time Less (by Nourejev), Wimenta CL (by Diamond Hit); Elite, Medium dressage, Chopin CL (by Dayano); PSG/INTER 1, Fleetwood MacCL (by Gribaldi); Prok licensed stallion & Princes Lincom (by Junior STV); Elite, PSG/INTER 1 who is dam of Worker CL; Grand Prix dressage licensed stallion.

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.

Friday 18th August at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

the presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com

Saturday 19th August at 5pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 18th & Saturday 19th August, prior to the auction.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.

Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

