Don Martillo Leads Score Extravaganza in 5-YO Preliminary Test at 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Ann-Christin Wienkamp and Don Martillo at the 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Photo © Astrid Appels

2017 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses

Mario von Depka's Hanoverian licensed stallion Don Martillo has taken the lead in the 5-year old preliminary test after the first group on the first day of competition at the 2017 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses in Ermelo, the Netherlands, on Thursday 3 August 2017. As the judges were distributing high marks as if there were no tomorrow, the Oldenburg Ferrari provisionally ranks second, followed by the Hanoverian mare Casablanca.

Nonsensical Splitting into Groups

The World Championships for Young Dressage Horses are a highlight on any dressage breeder and lovers' calendar and the 2017 edition returned to the KNHS/KWPN headquarters in Ermelo, The Netherlands, for the second year in a row. Unfortunately this year the organisation made the surprising, unpleasant and maybe even annoying decision to split the preliminary tests for 5 and 6-year olds into two groups; the first group going on Thursday, the second on Friday.

Not only does this leave the spectator craving for the final result, but in all fairness it creates an unlevel field of play. The vicious mind would say that the judges are now able to discuss the results of day one overnight and alter strategy for group two, the more innocent spectator will consider that the next day conditions might be different with an alternate weather forecast (today it was nasty with wind and rain), and either more or less spectators in the bleachers that might cause a ruckus, etc.

Albeit, as soon as group 1 finished competing today, the overall feeling was that it is insane to have to wait another day to see the rest of the pack compete in the same test. Let's hope this madness is fixed next year!

Quizmaster Controls the Show, for a While

The 5-year old preliminary test began at 9.30 am with Luxembourg's Sascha Schulz on Patrice Mourruau's Hanoverian gelding Quizmaster (by Quasar de Charry x Velthen Third), who immediately set the tone for the rest of the field. Bred by KLaus Küver, the bay gelding appeared quite green but was brimming with talent, which judges Dietrich Plewa, Isabel Judet, Eddy de Wolff and Andrew Gardner eagerly rewarded. The pretty Quizmaster showed much scope and ground cover in all three gaits, but was quite unbalanced throughout and could have been more consistently through in the bridle. The judges rewarded the bay gelding with 8.3 for trot, 9.3 for his outstanding walk, 8.5 for canter, 8.2 for submission and 8.7 for 'general impression', which is curiously called "perspective" at the World Championships. The pair finished on 8.6 and were the leaders in the class for a very long time.

The day started out dry, overcast and not so cold, but after eight horses the drizzle set in, which later turned into rain and lasted for way too long. Andreas Helgstrand and Ferrari were the tenth pair to go and up till ten the 5-year old division had been filled with lovely youngsters, all but one worthy of having qualified for Ermelo. Adelinde Cornelissen and Henkie were certainly the ones to watch as Holland's strongest 5-year old pair, but they weren't able to crack Quizmaster's score.

The Guelderlander bred stallion Henkie (by Alexandro P x Upperville), bred by G. Hekker and owned by Aris van Manen and J. van den Berg, is a super powerful mover. His trot had the silhouette that of a Grand Prix horse: engaged, pushing from behind and with uphill tendency. The compact bay stallion easily achieved massive overtrack in walk and kept the rhythm clear. In canter he was scopey and strong but always a bit croup high. Unfortunately the horse was consistently arguing with the bit, never truly through in the contact, tilting the head, and breaking into canter (after the halt). The judges awarded the horse 8.2 for walk, 8.5 for trot, 9 for canter (we preferred the trot to the canter), 8.2 for submission (the horse got away with that poor contact easily) and 8.7 for general impression. Henkie is a fabulous horse with super talent for the future, but the bridle contact is far from the ideal. They scored 8.52 to finish fifth provisional

Vroom Vroom, Ferrari

And then came Andreas Helgstrand on the Oldenburg stallion Ferrari (by Foundation x Hotline). Bred by Gestut Lewitz and acquired by Patrice Mourruau at the 2016 PSI Auction for 1.5 million euro, the dark bay stallion switched into Helgstrand's ownership after a horse swapping deal with the Grand Prix stallion Dragao.

The Danish Olympian opted to ride Ferrari himself in Ermelo and coached by Dr. Ulf Möller, Andreas rode the big, impressive stallion in a much more friendly and less pressured way. While the horse was still not entirely through in the contact, Ferrari showed off what a gifted mover he is with his huge, ground covering gaits. He has incredible freedom in the shoulder and is always uphill oriented with lift in the withers, but his hindlegs are slow, probably too slow. In the walk there was massive overtrack but little differentiation between the medium and extended walk. Also the canter was very ground covering, with big strides, but the horse looked quite unbalanced and lost the connection (read collection) in the body, sinking in the topline. This became more obvious in the simple change which was difficult for him to execute.

Nevertheless, Ferrari is a huge mover and the judges were totally euphoric, throwing such big marks at the horse, that they will have little left to give for the Finals Test on Sunday! Ferrari scored 9.8 for trot, 8.5 for walk, 9.6 for canter, 9.5 for submission and 9.7 for general impression. He totaled 9.42 points and promptly became the leader. Most spectators were sure that the had seen new World Champion...

"We Will Always Have Paris"

However, when Bolette Wandt and Andreas Helgstrand's Hanoverian mare Casablanca came into the ring, a new kind of quality emanated. Bred by Johannes Westendarp, Casablanca (by Conen x Fidertanz x Weltmeyer) was THE horse in the first group of 5-year olds which had Grand Prix talent written all over her. The 2024 Paris Olympic Games might be calling!

Under Australian Simone Pearce, the bay mare showed top potential in trot with massive scope. Unfortunately she was quite uneven in stride length and often became too passagey. The walk was but could have been more relaxed with the horse allowing herself to swing more over the back. The canter was very uphill, but there could have been more roundness in the strides and swing over the back. She got a bit funny and short with her right hind leg in the transitions.

The judges noticed the quality of the horse and awarded her 10 for trot, 8 for walk, 9.5 for canter, 8.8 for submission and 9.5 for general impression. With a total of 9.16 points she ended up third provisionally.

Don Martillo Beats Them All

As penultimate horse to go on Thursday in the 5-year old preliminary test, Ann-Christin Wienkamp and Mario von Depka's Hanoverian stallion Don Martillo (by Don Juan de Hus x Benetton Dream) trotted into the arena. Bred and still co-owned by Alex Windeler, the black stallion ticked all the boxes for becoming a Young Horse World Champion.

The stallion moved in such a light, effortless way, always up and soft in the bridle. His trot showed highly developed self carriage and great ground cover. The medium trot was a true, medium trot with proper lengthening of the stride and frame, even though the hindleg could be a bit quicker. The walk was outstanding with huge overtrack and always pure in the rhythm. In canter the horse could have a clearer 3-beat rhythm, especially on the left lead in which he lost some elasticity, but the right lead was superior. Don Martillo was also one of the few horses showing a proper given and taking of the rein in trot with nice stretch forward (maybe even a bit too deep).

Wienkamp produced a stellar round and as Ferrari's points were already sky high, the judges had to dig even deeper into their bag of points and scored the stallion 10 for walk and trot, 9.2 for canter, and 9.8 for submission and general impression. Don Martillo finished on 9.76 points in total and ranks first provisionally. It begs to wonder whether there will be a 5-year old tomorrow that might beat these dream scores.

Text and Photos by Astrid Appels - No Reproduction Allowed

