2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Creto

Creto (by Conteur x Falkenstern II)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells will be holding an Elite Dressage Sale on Saturday 19th August at Addington Manor, UK. This auction is held alongside the British Young Horse Show Jumping Championships. The auction horse in the spotlight is Creto, a 7-year old mare by Conteur x Falkenstern II.

Lot 25A Creto is a 7-year-old mare by Conteur - Falkenstern II - Sandro Hit



Creto is a daughter of Holstein stallion, Conteur. Conteur offspring include the licensed stallion, Cocoloco, Curator – who was Reserve Champion Stallion of the licensing in Verden & sold for 300,000 Euros & Chirara, who was top priced horse at the CHIO Auction in Aachen - 240,000 Euros.

Creto is currently competing at Z1 (Medium) level in Holland, and is training at ZZ (Advanced Medium) level.

Creto has a super mind and rideability, she would be an interesting horse for Young Riders.

Video for Creto

Click here to view all photos and videos

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have been carefully selected for type, conformation & rideability.

Friday 18th August at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

the presentation will be Live Streamed on brightwells.com

Saturday 19th August at 5pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 18th & Saturday 19th August, prior to the auction.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed.

Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

For further information contact

