Jiva Hill Stables to Combine Top Sport and Luxury Lifestyle during 2017 CDI Crozet

Jiva Hill Stables to host the 2017 CDI Crozet; combing top sport with luxury lifestyle

2017 CDI Crozet

The state of the art equestrian centre Jiva Hill Stables will welcome ambitious dressage competitors for its international dressage show in Crozet, France on 4 - 6 August 2017. With an exciting programme across the highest levels, Jiva Hill Stables and its Relais & Chateaux resort promise to bring top level dressage sport in combination with luxury lifestyle.

The show programme will offer competition at the highest level. With small and medium tour classes, as well as Grand Prix tests for Under 25 and senior riders, spectators will get to see high performance dressage. A limited number of national level tests will make the weekend action packed.

A strong group of international dressage judges will be officiating at the 2017 CDI Crozet; amongst them two 5* judges that will also work at the 2017 European Championships in Gothenburg. The panel includes Raphaël Saleh (FRA), Janine Rohr (ARG) Alban Tissot (FRA), Hans Christian Matthiesen (DEN), Gotthilf Riexinger (GER), Irina MacNamee (RUS), Magnus Ringmark (SWE), Maribel Alonso (MEX), and Lionel Du Tranoy (FRA), and Francis Verbeek (NED)

Jiva Hill Stables guarantees the best conditions for the riders with top quality footing, large warm up arenas and outstanding stabling for the horses. It will provide competitors a memorable experience by combining top level competition with high class lifestyle. Its celebrated chef will prepare delicious food during the show and a beautiful party will take place on Saturday night at the hotel.

Jiva Hill Stables, located 10 minutes away from Geneva International Airport, welcome riders and visitors at the heart of its 98 acre private estate.

"The property is magnificently situated at the foothills of the Jura Mountains facing the majestic Mont Blanc," said show host Etienne Zeller. "Surrounded by parkland, Jiva Hill boasts a unique resort with its very own contemporary vision of luxury, exuding elegance and discretion. Jiva Hill is also the main partner of the CDI-W/CSI-W Geneva horse show in December."

For more information, visit www.jivahillstables.com

