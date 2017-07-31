Schweizer to Hand Over Management of Dressage Performance Centre Lodbergen

Urs Schweizer with For Romance I OLD

Urs Schweizer will hand over the management of the Dressage Performance Centre (DLZ) to a successor by 31 December 2017. Schweizer has been the managing director of the stud farm for eight years.

"Urs Schweizer, who came from Switzerland to Northern Germany eight years ago, has turned Lodbergen into one of the foremost stallions stations in Oldenburg with his fantastic expertise, his great heart and his exemplary commitment. Differing views between him and the DLZ owners concerning the direction of the company and the management of the stallion station have led to this change in the management of stud," said Baron Peter von le Fort. Together with Urs Schweizer he is the CEO of the DLZ and shareholder of the Stud Bunnen Besitzgesellschaft.

The Dressage Performance Centre was founded in 2008 on the initiative of friends of the successful Oldenburg breeder and stallion owner Harli Seifert. Her former stallion station in Lodbergen was transformed into a highly modern training and sales centre with an integrated EU insemination station.

On 1 May 2010 Urs Schweizer took over management. Under his aegis, DLZ quickly enjoyed an excellent international reputation thanks to stallions such as the two-time winner stallion For Romance I OLD, the Reserve Oldenburg licensing Champion Dante Weltino OLD, who was appointed on the Swedish team for the Olympic Games in Rio/BRA in 2016 with Therese Nilshagen, and Rubin Royal OLD, the premium and Grand Prix-winner and currently amongst the top five listed stallions in the world rankings of best dressage sires. He descends Harli Seifert's breeding programme. DLZ is also proud of its youngsters such as Frascino, Sensation and Finest Selection. Lodbergen has become well known for the training and marketing of talented dressage horses.

Urs Schweizer's successor will be announced in due course. Urs has bought a small farm in western Lower Saxony where he will continue his own horse breeding.

