Schlaumeier, Record Setter at the 2017 Westfalian Elite Foal Auction

Schlaumeier (by Sir Heinrich x Ehrenstolz)

Munster Auction News

The colt Schlaumeier (by Sir Heinrich x Ehrenstolz) achieved a record setting sales price at the 2017 Westfalian Elite Foal Auction held in Munster, Germany, on 29 July 2017. The colt sold for 100,000 euro.

Schlaumeier is bred and presented by Rebekka Brak and sold to Austria.

The second most expensive foal was also sired by Sir Heinrich (by Sir Donnerhall x Furst Heinrich) who this year also produced the 2017 German Foal Champion. Sir Elton (by Sir Heinrich x Foundation), bred by Dirk Lohmann, sold for 52,000 euro.

The third best selling foal was Gabalier (by Goldberg x Rock Forever), who switched owners for 24,000 euro. This bay colt is bred by Hartmut Ahmann.

The top selling jumper foal was Calgary (by Cornet Obolensky x C-Indoctro) which fetched a sales price of 12,000 euro. It was rumoured to have been bought back its breeder, the Ukrainian breeding farm Gestut Zhaskiv, which also owns Cornet Obolensky.

The most expensive pony foal was the palomino colt Atomic Bomberman (by A New Star x Champion de Luxe), which sold for 10,000 euro. The bay pony colt Kimmich (by Kachunga x Charm of Nibelungen) sold for 9,000 euro.

No less than 30 foals in the collection of 121 sold for more than 10,000 euro. The average price for a foal at this auction was 8,607 euro.

