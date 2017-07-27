Furstin Gesine, Champion of the 2017 Oldenburg Elite Mare Show in Rastede

Fürstin Gesine (by Furst Heinrich x Sir Donnerhall x Don Schufro)

Photo © LL-foto

Oldenburg Breeding News

Furstin Gesine (by Furst Heinrich x Sir Donnerhall x Don Schufro) became the champion mare at the 2017 Oldenburg Elite Mare Show in Rastede, Germany, on 20 July 2017. For the 12th time Oldenburg's best 3 and 4-year old mares gathered in Rastede to fight for the queen's title.

Bred and owned by Paul Schockemohle, the 4-year old dark bay Furstin Gesine became the grand champion of the day.

She is by Furst Heinrich out of Gesina (by Sir Donnerhall x Don Schufro). She is the full sister to licensed stallion Feinrich. Dam Gesina also produced licensed stallions For Romance I and II and Oldenburg mare champion Fasine. Those three are all by Furst Romancier. Furstin Gesine scored 8.28 in her mare performance test.

After a whole day of assessing the state premium mare candidates, fourteen mares were selected as the best for the Brilliant Ring, in which the selection panel chooses the best of the best.

The 3-year old Feldelke was named reserve champion. She is by Don Frederic out of Feldsonne (by Sunny Boy x Davignon) and is bred and owned by Elke Richard.

The bronze medal went to the 3-year old Waikiki II (by Ampere out of Wolke JM (by Wolkentanz I x Wanderbusch II)). She is bred by Johann Martens and owned by Belgian Patrick d'Eer who had bought the filly at the 2014 Oldenburg Elite Foal Auction.

In the group of show jumping bred Oldenburg horses the 3-year old mare La Marron (by Christian x Landor S x Argentinus), bred and owned by Elke and Franz-Josef, was named champion. She completed her mare test with an 8.5 score for jumping in freedom. Her granddam Luandra also produced Loxana (by Diamond Hit), who was the 2005 Oldenburg Mare Champion and went on to compete at international Grand Prix level under Maria Anita Andersen.

The reserve jumper champion was Honey Star (by Balou de Rouet x Argentinus x Grannus), bred and owned by Guido Anneken.

Results - 2017 Oldenburg Elite Mare Show - Brilliant ring

1. Fürstin Gesine (by Fürst Heinrich x Sir Donnerhall x Don Schufro) - Breeder & Owner: Gestüt Lewitz

2. Feldelke (by Don Frederic x Sunny-Boy x Davignon I) - Breeder & Owner: Elke Richard

3. Waikiki II (by Ampere x Wolkentanz x Wanderbursch II) - Breeder: Johann Martens - Owner: Patrick D'eer, BelgienI

4. First Date (by Fürst Romancier x Sir Donnerhall x Davignon I) - Breeder & Owner: Andrea Müller-Kersten

5. Abendfee (by Dante Weltino x Royal Diamond x Harvard) - Breeder & Owner: Kotschofsky

6. Uthanie (by For Romance I x De Niro x Figaro) - Breeder & Owner: Helmut Kleen

7. Elfenperle (by De Niro x Florencio I x Sion) - Breeder & Owner: Ewald Grotelüschen

8. Felanix (by For Romance I x Stedinger x De Niro) - Breeder: Clemens-August v. Merveldt - Owner: Peter Kempkens

9. Regardez Moi (by Rock Forever I x Cashman x Ferrari II) - Breeder: Yves Pfeiffer - Owner: Dora Pfeiffer

10. Céleste (by For Romance I x Don Romantic x Rubinstein I) - Breeder & Owner: Otto Langemeyer

11. Elfenliebe (by Diamond Hit x De Niro x Rohdiamant) - Breeder: Ewald Grotelüschen - Owner: HP horses

12. Amani (by Escolar x Fürst Heinrich x Rubinstein I) - Breeder: Heiko Meinen - Owner: Wolfgang Kipp

13. Caty (by Sir Donnerhall x Fürst Heinrich x Rubinstein I) - Breeder & Owner: Paul Wendeln

14. Victoria Secret (by Van Vivaldi x Don Gregory x Cordeur) - Breeder: Pferde von Auheim - Owner: Gaby u. Gerald Geessink

Photos © LL-foto

