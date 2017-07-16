Dutch Horses Selected for 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Marije van Kersbergen and Hollywood at the 2017 Dutch WCYH Selection Trial in Ermelo

Photo © Digishots

2017 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses

The Dutch equestrian federation and KWPN breed society have announce the names of the horses that will represent The Netherlands at the 2017 World Championships for young dressage horses to be held at the KNHS/KWPN headquarters in Ermelo, The Netherlands, on 3 - 6 August 2017.

After four qualifiers and one semi-finals, the long listed Dutch horses met at the 2017 Dutch Dressage Championships in Ermelo on 14 - 15 July 2017 to compete in the team selection finals. The horses had to go in the preliminary and finals test and both their scores totaled decided the overall ranking. The six highest scoring horses per age category qualified for the 2017 World Championships.

Remarkable is that for the 5 and 6-year olds, 50% of them are sired by German stallions. In the 7-year old division two of the six nominated horses are sired by German stallions.

The Dutch horses are:

5-year olds

Henkie (by Alexandro P) - Adelinde Cornelissen

Hero (by Apache) - Emmelie Scholtens

Hannelinde GLN (by Dream Boy) - Ainhoa Prada Ortiz

Haute Couture (by Connaisseur) - Dinja van Liere

Hollywood (by Furst Romancier) - Marije van Kersbergen

Habibi DVB (by Don Schufro) - Mara de Vries

6-year olds

Governor (by Totilas) - Adelinde Cornelissen

Great Lady TC (by Bretton Woods) - Jeanine Nieuwenhuis

Gunner KS (by Belissimo M) - Dana van Lierop

Guadeloupe Beau (by Bordeaux) - Kim van der Velden

Genua TC (by Charmeur) - Jeanine Nieuwenhuis

Gaudi Vita (by Apache) - Joyce Heuitink

7-year olds

Ferdeaux (by Bordeaux) - Kirsten Brouwer

Farzana G (vby Ampère) - Mara De Vries

Fleau de Baian (by Jazz) - Adelinde Cornelissen

First Apple (by Vivaldi) - Patrick Van der Meer

Fantastique (by Vivaldi) - Lynne Maas

For Gribaldi (by Gribaldi) - Dinja Van Liere

Photo © Digishots

Related Link

Eurodressage Coverage of the 2017 World Young Horse Championships