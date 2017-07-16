Dutch Horses Selected for 2017 World Young Horse Championships
The Dutch equestrian federation and KWPN breed society have announce the names of the horses that will represent The Netherlands at the 2017 World Championships for young dressage horses to be held at the KNHS/KWPN headquarters in Ermelo, The Netherlands, on 3 - 6 August 2017.
After four qualifiers and one semi-finals, the long listed Dutch horses met at the 2017 Dutch Dressage Championships in Ermelo on 14 - 15 July 2017 to compete in the team selection finals. The horses had to go in the preliminary and finals test and both their scores totaled decided the overall ranking. The six highest scoring horses per age category qualified for the 2017 World Championships.
Remarkable is that for the 5 and 6-year olds, 50% of them are sired by German stallions. In the 7-year old division two of the six nominated horses are sired by German stallions.
The Dutch horses are:
5-year olds
- Henkie (by Alexandro P) - Adelinde Cornelissen
- Hero (by Apache) - Emmelie Scholtens
- Hannelinde GLN (by Dream Boy) - Ainhoa Prada Ortiz
- Haute Couture (by Connaisseur) - Dinja van Liere
- Hollywood (by Furst Romancier) - Marije van Kersbergen
- Habibi DVB (by Don Schufro) - Mara de Vries
6-year olds
- Governor (by Totilas) - Adelinde Cornelissen
- Great Lady TC (by Bretton Woods) - Jeanine Nieuwenhuis
- Gunner KS (by Belissimo M) - Dana van Lierop
- Guadeloupe Beau (by Bordeaux) - Kim van der Velden
- Genua TC (by Charmeur) - Jeanine Nieuwenhuis
- Gaudi Vita (by Apache) - Joyce Heuitink
7-year olds
- Ferdeaux (by Bordeaux) - Kirsten Brouwer
- Farzana G (vby Ampère) - Mara De Vries
- Fleau de Baian (by Jazz) - Adelinde Cornelissen
- First Apple (by Vivaldi) - Patrick Van der Meer
- Fantastique (by Vivaldi) - Lynne Maas
- For Gribaldi (by Gribaldi) - Dinja Van Liere
