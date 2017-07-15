Hungarian Teams Selected for 2017 European Junior/Young Riders Championships
Sat, 07/15/2017 - 06:19
Hungarian Dressage News
The Hungarian equestrian federation has announced the three teams that will represent Hungary at the 2017 European Dressage Championships for Children, Junior and Young Riders to be held in Roosendaal, The Netherlands, on 9 - 13 August 2017.
Hungary is able to send three full teams to Holland for these Europeans.
The selected riders are:
Children
- Hanna Hoffer - Ferrari
- Rita Laura Nagy - Fame
- Sára Balogh - Varisto
- Borbála Berczi - Don Felice
Junior Riders
- Berill Szoke Toth - Donna Romma
- Benedek Pachl - Donna Friderika
- Boglárka Farkas - Chicago
- Dalma Torma - Symphonie L
The junior reserve is Hanna Ivan on French Kiss
Young riders
- Réka Zengo - Ronaldinho
- Anna Zsófia Kokenyesy - Leopold
- Jázmin Yom Tov - Duna Luna or Oldi
- Antónia Galfi - Heavens Dark Lady
Photo © Lukasz Kowalski
Related Link
Eurodressage Coverage of the 2017 European Children, Junior & Young Riders Championships