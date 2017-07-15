Hungarian Teams Selected for 2017 European Junior/Young Riders Championships

Boglarka Farkas with Chicago

Hungarian Dressage News

The Hungarian equestrian federation has announced the three teams that will represent Hungary at the 2017 European Dressage Championships for Children, Junior and Young Riders to be held in Roosendaal, The Netherlands, on 9 - 13 August 2017.

Hungary is able to send three full teams to Holland for these Europeans.

The selected riders are:

Children

Hanna Hoffer - Ferrari

Rita Laura Nagy - Fame

Sára Balogh - Varisto

Borbála Berczi - Don Felice

Junior Riders

Berill Szoke Toth - Donna Romma

Benedek Pachl - Donna Friderika

Boglárka Farkas - Chicago

Dalma Torma - Symphonie L

The junior reserve is Hanna Ivan on French Kiss

Young riders

Réka Zengo - Ronaldinho

Anna Zsófia Kokenyesy - Leopold

Jázmin Yom Tov - Duna Luna or Oldi

Antónia Galfi - Heavens Dark Lady

Photo © Lukasz Kowalski

