Irish Team Selected for 2017 European Pony Championships

Irish Leah Murphy on RS Socrates, who is by the Sandro Hit son Sarkozy

Irish Dressage News

Horse Sport Ireland has announced the Irish pony squad for the upcoming 2017 European Pony Championships, which take place at Kaposvár in Hungary from 25 - 30 July 2017.

Irish Pony team manager Gary Marshall said, “we have a very strong group of riders and ponies this year which has made selection for me particularly difficult. I am privileged to head up this HSI programme and work with the best riders and ponies in our country within this discipline. I am grateful for all the effort, hard work and financial support put in by the riders, parents, owners, sponsors and the support teams throughout the year, without which it would not be possible to take a team to the Championships. I believe that the HSI programme and the European shows have prepared the team well for the upcoming Championships. I know that we are all hungry to have some success this year in Hungary!”

Irish Pony Dressage Team Manager Anne Marie Dunphy said, “while three members of my team are making their championship debut in Kaposvár, all combinations have performed consistently throughout the qualifying and selection process. Fielding a team at the Championships for the fourth consecutive year since the inception of the HSI High Performance program is testament to the continued growth of Dressage amongst our youth riders in Ireland.”

The Irish pony dressage team comprises:

Vicky Campbell with Be My Snowflake

Sive Kearney with Mr Hale Bob

Robyn O Neill with Belsasser

Leah Murphy with RFS Socrates

Photo © Astrid Appels

