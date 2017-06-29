HomeReportsShows › Photo Report: Behind the Scene Shots from the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

Photo Report: Behind the Scene Shots from the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

 
Thu, 06/29/2017 - 09:40
17_hagen_baumgurtel_massimiliano_5872
2016 European Pony Champion Lucie Anouk Baumgurtel and Massimiliano at the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen
Photo © Barbara Schnell
2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

Eurodressage's German correspondent Barbara Schnell travelled to the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen "Future Champions" competition at Hof Kasselmann on the weekend of 17 - 18 June 2017. This highly celebrated competition for youth riders from all across Western and Eastern Europe is a must-attend event for every lover of youth level dressage sport.

Schnell's keen eye for the endearing moment, displaying the riders' love for horses, has always been central to her photography. Set in the beautiful gardens of Hof Kasselmann, the warm up and competition rings are an ideal backdrop for fun equestrian photography.

Check out a selection of photos from Future Champions in Hagen

Photos © Barbara Schnell

17_hagen_wheat_0_4518
Wheat field in Hagen am Teutoburger Wald
17_hagen_lauterbach_0_5793
Sönke Lauterbach (secretary-general of the German equestrian federation) with Ullrich Kasselmann (host of the CDIO-PJYR Hagen)
17_hagen_lorrypark_0_3047
Just a small part of the lorry park
17_hagen_drink_0_01
Drinking from the bottle
17_hagen_gilbers_despino_5580
Thessa Gilbers leans on her Baumann's Despino while he snacks
17_hagen_cebulka_0_5938
Ringmaster Pedro Cebulka with the pony kids for the prize giving ceremony

