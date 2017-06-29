Photo Report: Behind the Scene Shots from the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

2016 European Pony Champion Lucie Anouk Baumgurtel and Massimiliano at the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

Photo © Barbara Schnell

2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

Eurodressage's German correspondent Barbara Schnell travelled to the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen "Future Champions" competition at Hof Kasselmann on the weekend of 17 - 18 June 2017. This highly celebrated competition for youth riders from all across Western and Eastern Europe is a must-attend event for every lover of youth level dressage sport.

Schnell's keen eye for the endearing moment, displaying the riders' love for horses, has always been central to her photography. Set in the beautiful gardens of Hof Kasselmann, the warm up and competition rings are an ideal backdrop for fun equestrian photography.

Check out a selection of photos from Future Champions in Hagen

Photos © Barbara Schnell

