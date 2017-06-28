Three More Days Until the 23rd Manfred & Hilde Swarovski Memorial Show at 2017 CDI Fritzens

Evelyn and Klaus Haim-Swarovsiki's Schindlhof in Fritzens, Austria

2017 CDI Fritzens

Dressage fans are counting down as it will be three more days to go until the 23rd Manfred & Hilde Swarovski Memorial Show on 30 June - 2 July 2017. Hosted at Evelyn and Klaus Haim-Swarovski's beautiful Schindlhof, the 2017 CDI Fritzens is proud to announce that the world number one, Isabell Werth, will be competing alongside numerous international top riders at this show in preparation for the 2017 European Championships in Gothenburg on 21 - 27 August 2017.

Germany is sending a particularly strong team to Fritzens, led by Isabell Werth. The 6-time Olympian and world number one is always motived to travel to the Tyrollean Alps to compete at the Schindlhof.

"It's a gorgeous for all weather conditions, set in a unique Alpine atmosphere. It feels really familiar there and the hosts Evelyn and Klaus always guarantee top sport. They are merged there," said Werth.

Alongside Werth, who won her 13th German Champion's title in Balve at the beginning of June, other German squad riders such as Fabienne Lutkemeier, last year's Fritzens freestyle winner Jenny Lang-Nobbe, Bianca Kasselmann, Kathleen Keller, Stefanie Schatz-Weihermüller and Dorothee Schneider will join her. Dorothee Schneider, Rio Olympic team gold medalist and the world number three will also be coaching host Evelyn Haim-Swarovski, who with her mare Dorina has been strongly preparing herself for Austrian team qualifcation for the European Championships.

Her team colleague and Schindlhof Memorial Trophy record winner Victoria Max-Theurer will be bringing her top mare Blind Date, with whom she achieved a 10th place in the Grand Prix at the 2015 European Championships in Aachen.

"The fact that the best dressage riders in the world will gather at Schindlhof gives us much joy and motivation to organize such a big event," said Klaus and Evelyn.

Fritzens will also be hosting the Austrian Para Dressage Championships for the second consecutive year. Pepo Puch, the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Champion, will come to Schindlhof with the Austrian para team for the last EC-qualifier.

"It's a great honour that we can return to Schindlhof after the premier last year. To ride alongside top stars such as Isabell Werth is a special motivation," said the current European parachampion Puch.

The Austrian para team and Tyrollean team captain Theres Rantner considers the Austrian Para Championships as final team qualifier for the Europeans, which are also held in Gothenburg.

"We are extremely looking forward to the EC dressage rehearsal at Schindlhof. Evelyn and Klaus are the perfect hosts. The show has a very strong entry field and for us Paras it's special to ride with Isabell Werth, Victoria Max-Theurer and other top riders. We want to show what we and our horses can do," Puch added. He was named 2016 Austrian Para Athlete of the Year and recently made his winning come back at the CDIPE 3* in Somma Lombardo, Italy on his Olympic mount Fontaineoir.

For the other Paras Bernd Brugger, Thomas Haller, Michael Knauder, Katrin Öhner and Julia Sciancalepore three more team tickets are up for grabs. "It's a new feeling for my colleagues to handle this pressure," Puch explained. "It's a good preparation for the Euros, where there is enough pressure."

Time Schedule

Friday 30 June 2017

08.00h: #1 Prix St. Georges

12.00h: Austrian Para Championships, Round 1

13.30h: #2 Grand Prix for Special

Saturday 1 July 2017

08.00h: #3 Intermediaire I

12.00h: Austrian Para Championships, Round 2

13.30h: #4 Grand Prix for Freestyle

Sunday 2 July 2017

07.30h: #5 Grand Prix Consolation for non-qualified pairs

09.00h: #6 Grand Prix Special (the top 15 from #2)

12.00h: Austrian Para Championships, Round 3 Kur

followed by show programme and hat contest

Info, images, videos, starting and results lists can be found at www.schindlhof.at and on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube

Winners List Manfred & Hildre Swarovski Memorial Trophy

1995 Bianca Kasselmann, GER

1996 Austrian Championships Dressage – no CDI

1997 Bianca Kasselmann, GER

1998 Christilot Boylen, CAN

1999 Markus Gribbe, GER

2000 Thorsten Dietz, GER

2001 Günther Seidel, USA

2002 Austrian Championships Dressage – no CDI

2003 Anja Plönzke, GER

2004 Rafael Soto Andrade, ESP

2005 Silvia Iklé, SUI

2006 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2007 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2008 no overall winner, Music Freestyle had to be cancelled due to bad weather

2009 Austrian Championships Dressage – no CDI

2010 Ulla Salzgeber, GER

2011 Carl Hester, GBR

2012 Carl Hester, GBR

2013 Valentina Truppa, ITA

2014 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2015 Victoria Max-Theurer, AUT

2016 Isabell Werth, GER

The Manfred Swarovski Trophy is given to the most successful pair of the CDI4* Schindlhof (the percentages of the GP and GP Special respectively of the GP and GP Freestyle are added together). The winner is allowed to take home this valuable Swarovski crystal piece for a year. After winning three times the winner is allowed to keep the trophy for good. in 2014, Austria’s 13-time state champion Victoria Max-Theurer achieved this.

For more information, visit www.schindlhof.at

Related Links

Eurodressage Coverage of the 2017 CDI Fritzens

Eurodressage Coverage of the 2016 CDI Fritzens

Eurodressage Coverage of the 2015 CDI Fritzens

Eurodressage Coverage of the 2014 CDI Fritens