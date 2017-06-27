Kleppenhus, Exclusive Lake Side Equestrian Estate in Ebeltoft, Denmark

Kleppenhus estate in Ebeltoft, Denmark

This is a very unique opportunity to buy Kleppenhus, an exclusive lake-side equestrian estate on 28.4 hectares of lush green land in Ebeltoft, Denmark. Kleppenhus has a premier villa on Stubbe Lake with a state-of-the art, private equestrian yard. An absolute once-in-a-lifetime dream property.

Kleppenhus is located on Djursland in the Mols Bjerge national park in Denmark and is has been designed and built according to Danish architectural tradition using the finest and best materials.

The south facing main villa looks out a beautiful park lined by huge rhodies, which are magical in full bloom, as well as Stubbe lake and Øksenmølle. In the park there is a guest house with thatched roof and copper lining in the typical Danish farmhouse style, and an art studio with an idyllic view.

The main house is 429 m2 with three levels, great open space, five bed rooms with on suite bathrooms. The guest house in the garden is 225 m2 with a living room, kitchen, family room, library, wine cellar and three exquisite rooms. There are three further fully equipped apartments for staff. Side buildings include a garage, fitness room and central heating and technical room.

Kleppenhus is custom made to fulfil the high standards of the demanding equestrian rider. There are four stable building for a total of 26 horses in large, airy boxes. There is an Olympic indoor and outdoor arena with top quality footing, solariums in all stables, a walker, a horse spa, and 6 hectares of fenced paddocks with shelters and a hacking track.

This unique property is beautifully and conveniently located 40 km from Aarhus, 10 km from Ebeltoft and 9 km from Aarhus airpot.

Contact agent for asking price.

Contact Info:

Mogens Norup-Hansen

Ramtenvej 57

8581 Nimtofte

Denmark

Ramtenvej 57 8581 Nimtofte Denmark Property Code: 1474-001

Tel: +45 8637 9900

Email: mnh@landbrugsadvokat.dk

Email: bn@landbrugsadvokat.dk

Website: http://landbrugsadvokat.dk/ejendom/kleppenhus/