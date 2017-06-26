Mount St. John Celebrates Increased International Attendance to Its Annual Open Day

Mount St. John's foundation broodmare FBW Dejavu (by Dacaprio) with Nadine Plaster, Jill Blundell, Emma Jane Blundell and Simon Kohlenbrenner at the 2017 Mount St. John Open Day

Photo © Digishots

2017 Mount St. John Open Day

The sun was shining over the beautiful village of Felixkirk, North Yorkshire on Saturday 17 June 2017 as Mount St John opened its doors to welcome international visitors to its annual Open Day. Visitors from countries as far as Korea, India, Canada, USA, and Australia descended on the stunning breeding facility to view this year’s crop of 2017 foals, alongside their dams and some of their key broodmares, ridden or expertly commented on by Charlotte Dujardin, Emile Faurie and Arie Hamoen.

There were also various ridden presentations of young horses under saddle and the competition horses currently competing at various levels on the national stage.

Year on year, the Open Day demonstrates the successful breeding programme of director Emma Blundell as guests enjoyed a packed afternoon of viewing some exquisite foals from carefully selected bloodlines and the chance to see riders such as Charlotte Dujardin, Emile Faurie, Lucinda Elliott and new resident rider, Australian Jayden Brown, display the success of the Mount St John vision through their partnership with the horses under saddle.

Attendees were delighted to see some new additions to the stable such as Atterupgaards O2, the oldest offspring of Team GB Rio Olympic horse Atterupgaard's Orthilia (by Gribaldi x Donnerschlag), who was presented under saddle by Jayden Brown, and the half sister to Totilas, a stunning four year old mare by For Romance out of Lominka (Glendale x Akteur) who both displayed such promise for the future during their demonstrations. Atterupgaard's Dallara (by Sandro Hit x Caprimond), the highest ranked mare in the Danish Warmblood studbook for the last four years presented her embryo transfer colt MSJ Distinguished (by Danone).

These broodmares at the stud are out of the best German, Dutch and Danish bloodlines and are all out of strong performance lines, closely related to world famous dressage horses and breeding sires.

In front of packed house, Emma and the presenters, her trainer, Emile Faurie and Arie Hamoen, PAVO Cup judge and former senior judge on the KWPN stallion licensing committee of ten years, discussed what to look for in a dressage broodmare and foal and the importance of dam lines as well as commentating on this year's crop of stunning foals.

Dujardin ended the day with a demonstration on Mount St John Freestyle, a mare she states as having an exceptional temperament, incredible trainability and a horse she considers to be her next top horse for the future.

Emma Blundell said, “it’s amazing to have so many people from around the world continue to make the journey to our Open Day. The stud is going from strength to strength every year and I’m so honoured and proud of the team, our riders and every one who is part of Mount St John for being such an integral part of the vision we have to breed and produce exquisite dressage horses for years to come."

To discover Mount St. John, visit www.mountstjohnequestrian.co.uk

Photos © Leanjo de Koster

