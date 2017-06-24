HomeAuctionsMisc › Top Collection Takes Shape for 2017 Haras de Malleret's Elite Private Sales Weekend

Top Collection Takes Shape for 2017 Haras de Malleret's Elite Private Sales Weekend

 
Sat, 06/24/2017 - 10:09
Le Haras de Malleret's Elite Private Sales Weekend on 16 - 17 September 2017
2017 Haras de Malleret Elite Sales

Le Haras de Malleret will be hosting its first Elite Private Sale of dressage and show jumping horses  in Le Pian Medoc near Bordeaux, France on 16 - 17 September 2017. In partnership with Paul Schockemöhle, this exceptional sales weekend will feature outstanding young horse prospects as well as ridden young sport stars.

The collection of this Private Mixed Sales of dressage and show jumping horses is slowly taken shape. The lot will include exquisitely bred dressage horses including offspring by Zonik, Danciano, Furstenball, Sandro Hit and Bretton Woods amongst others. 

Highlights in the lot are a stunning, black Zonik x Sir Donnerhall I offspring, a strapping chestnut Danciano x Florencio, a bay Furstenball x Florencio II offspring, a striking grey Bretton Woods x Diamond Hit as well as a trained youngster by Sandro Hit x Lord Sinclair. 

To receive a personal invitation, please contact info@haras-malleret.fr or +33 (0)5 56 24 11 11

17_lepianmedoc_0_zoniksd_01
Zonik x Sir Donnerhall I
17_lepianmedoc_0_shls_01
Sandro Hit x Lord Sinclair
17_lepianmedoc_0_danflo_01
Danciano x Florencio
17_lepianmedoc_0_fbflo_01
Furstenball x Florencio II
17_lepianmedoc_0_bwdh_01
Bretton Woods x Diamond Hit

