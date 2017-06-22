2017 PS Online Foal Auction: Spotlight on Sira Queen & Vaniro

Vaniro (by Vitalis x Bretton Woods x De Niro)

Photo © Kiki Beelitz

2017 PS Online Foal Auction

Paul Schockemöhle is launching the first online foal auction in Germany at ps-online.auction! On 15 June at 12:00, the PS-Online.Auction will begin. The experienced Schockemöhle team has put together a selection of 25 top-class foals. The youngsters are all offspring of Deckstation Schockemöhle stallions – from the Olympic champion Big Star to the winner of the Nurnberg Burgpokal finals Vitalis.

So here’s how it works: From 15 June at 12:00, the foals can be seen on ps-online.auction – with videos, photo and description, breeding and veterinarian inspection report. Whoever wants to bid can just register in a few clicks and submit their bid. The bidder will be informed by e-mail or SMS (optional) if he is the highest bidder or if someone else has bid higher. The online auction ends on 25th June. For further information, please visit: ps-online.auction

If you have any further questions, feel free to contact the Deckstation Paul Schockemöhle in Mühlen, phone: +49-(0)5492-960100 or e-mail:deckstation@schockemoehle.com

Auction Foal in the Spotlight: Cat nr. 24: Sira Queen

Born 26 April 2017 - Dark bay filly by Sir Donnerhall x Rotspon x Weltmeyer - Oldenburg registered

Breeder: Torben Schulze - Foal Veterinary Report

Dam River Queen O produced, with Sir Donnerhall I, the licensed stallion Sean Connery (DLZ Lodbergen, currently successful at Grand Prix level with Therese Nilshagen/SWE) and his younger full brother Sean Connery 8 (victorious dressage L level, German national championship participant). Grand-dam is full sister of licensed stallion Weltjunge (DK) and half sister of World Diamond O (privately owned Han.). Han. line 439/Flammenbraut, from which descend numerous licensed stallions, including Del Piero (German champion), Di Versace and the internationally successful dressage horses Dutch (USA) and Rotwelsch/Heiner Schiergen.

Auction Foal in the Spotlight: Cat Nr. 25: Vaniro

Born 19 March 2017 - Liver chestnut colt by Vitalis x Bretton Woods x De Niro - Hanoverian registered

Breeder: Marius Rittstieg - Foal Veterinary Report

Han. line 12/Achsengräfin, from which descend the licensed stallions Alabastro, Amselschlag, Pikfein, Ruben G (NL), San Brentano (NL) and Williams Gold (licensing champion).

Video of Vaniro

For more information on the entire collection, visit ps-online.auction