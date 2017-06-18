Welschof, Rothenberger, van Peperstraten, Haase Win at 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

Lia Welschof wins the CDI junior tour at the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen

On Thursday morning 15 June 2017 the sun beamed down on the dressage competition as the 2017 CDIO-PJYR Hagen Future Champions competition kicked off with the CDI-tour for Juniors and Young Riders. The first starter at 8 AM in the morning, junior rider Lia Welschof took a substantial lead in her first international show, while young rider Semmieke Rothenberger won the CDI- YR Team Test.

The Paderborn based Welschof couldn't have wished for a better international debut. Aboard her 10-year old Hannovarian Linus K (by Locksley II x Prince Thatch xx), she earned a score of 73.423 %, an achievement that none of the other 23 competitors could top.

”The canter gave me goose bumps, but I still rode on the safe side, and then everything worked out without any mistakes," glowed the 18-year old. Her “Black Giant” was completely with her, and that’s why she plans to take it up a notch for tomorrow: “More is possible in the trot”. Welschof succeeded as she also took out the individual test the next day.

The two other spaces on the podium in the junior team test were filled by Cosima von Fircks, who hails from Munich. With her two equine partners Diabolo (by Don Crusador x Weltmeyer) and Easy Fellow (by Ehrenpreis x Ferragamo) she scored 72.342 and 72,252 % for places two and three.

In the Young Riders division no one surpassed 16-year old Semmieke Rothenberger, who despite her age is completely going for young rider level competition instead of juniors. With the 10-year old Hanovarian mare Dissertation (by Don Crusador x Glueckspilz) she won the YR team test with 75.877%. The black mare scored high points for the trot work in which she showed great cadence and elasticity, but overall the mare bopped the head a bit much and got behind the vertical in the canter work.

The Olfen based Lisa Briemann finishe second on Aida Luna with 72.588 %. Third place went to Luca Michels from Münster, who has been competing internationally for a long time on different horses, but finally seems to have found the real connection with Rendezvous. They scored 72.412 % for third place. Local rider Alexa Westendarp from Wallenhorst and Der Prinz (by Diamond Hit) earned 71.754 %.

Van Peperstraten Wins CDIO Junior Riders Kur

On Saturday evening Daphne Van Peperstraten made sure that for the second time this week, another anthem except the German was played during the prize giving ceremony in the dressage.

The “Wilhelmus” rang out for the 16-year old Dutch rider following her win in the CDIO Freestyle Final for the Juniors. Daphne scored 79.375 % with her freestyle, in which the lyrics reflected the legendary speech given by former US president Barack Obama: “Yes we can”. Places two and three went to Linda Erbe from Krefeld with Fierro, who achieved 78.042 %, and Johanna Sieverdingen from Cappeln who let Lady Danza dance to 77.333 %.

“Of course I always ride to win, but I knew that the Germans are at a very high level” explained the dressage rider, who was forced into second place earlier on the weekend in Hagen. “With every competition I came a little closer to the German winning score – now it finally worked out, and I am so happy. Cupido gave me a feeling today, as if to say, come fly with me.”

Haase Captured CDIO Children Individual Test

The winner in the final of the Children O-Tour, Franziska Haase from Hellschen in Schleswig-Holstein, was thrilled that she was even allowed to start in Hagen at Future Champions. Her scores this week are impressive for an international premier: third place in the opening competition, winner in the individual and team ratings of the Nations Cup, and now, gold in the final. The total result for the 13-year old and her 10-year old Holsteiner Lorentino was 74.792 percent.

“He offered me such a safe feeling in the test, and gives everything for me. I am so excited that he was so relaxed, and worked well with me, even in this environment.”

Joya Catharina Stopmann and Helena Ernst occupied second and third place, ahead of their Dutch competitors.

