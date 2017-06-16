2017 Paul Schockemohle Online Foal Auction - Collection Launched

For Diamond (by For Romance II x Rohdiamant x Donnerhall)

2017 PS Online Foal Auction

Paul Schockemöhle is launching the first online foal auction in Germany at ps-online.auction! On 15 June at 12:00, the PS-Online.Auction will begin. The experienced Schockemöhle team has put together a selection of 25 top-class foals. The youngsters are all offspring of Deckstation Schockemöhle stallions – from the Olympic champion Big Star to the winner of the Nuremberg Burg-Pokal finale Vitalis.

“With this online foal auction, we are opening up new commercialisation opportunities to breeders,” stresses Paul Schockemöhle. “On the other hand, interested buyers can bid for their chosen foal conveniently from home with just a click”.

In the age of the global internet, the advantages of this online foal auction are obvious – especially for the foals: The young hopes don’t have to be transported to the selection meeting, the video meeting and finally the auction event anymore. The selection and filming is already done during the branding events and for the auction they don’t have to travel anymore. They can enjoy their early youth relaxed in the field. It will save the foals, broodmares and breeders a great deal of stress. Furthermore, the prospective buyers will be saving on unnecessary and long journeys while the breeders reach more prospective buyers than with a conventional auction.

So here’s how it works: From 15 June at 12:00, the foals can be seen on ps-online.auction – with videos, photo and description, breeding and veterinarian inspection report. Whoever wants to bid can just register in a few clicks and submit their bid. The bidder will be informed by e-mail or SMS (optional) if he is the highest bidder or if someone else has bid higher. The online auction ends on 25th June. For further information, please visit: ps-online.auction

Auction Foals in the Spotlight: Cat nr. 1 - First Dance

Born 7 April 2017 - Black colt by Furstenball x De Niro x Lancer - Hanoverian registered

Breeder: Ekke Thaden - Foal Veterinary Report

Dam Dancelle is full sister of top sire Dancier (Ldb. Celle, champion of his licensing and performance test, successful up to S level dressage, titled Grand-Prix 2014). Han. line 1156/S. 312548749 by Feldmann etc.).

Auction Foal in the Spotlight: Car Nr 3 - For Diamond

Born 22 April 2017 - dark bay colt by For Romance II x Rohdiamant x Donnerhall - Oldenburg registerd

Breeder: ZG Rouenhoff - Foal Veterinary Report

Grand-dam Fiona produced the licensed stallion Royal Nymphenburg (by Rubin Royal) and numerous successful sport horses. Han. line 661/Kennedich, from which descend a number of licensed stallions, the internationally successful dressage horse Gilbert 1/Hans-Jörg and Petra Kaltenböck as well as the successful show-jumping horse Lancade 10/Klaus Krüp and Jörne Sprehe.

For more information on the entire collection, visit ps-online.auction!