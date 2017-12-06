Revenant and First Ampere Win 2017 Babenhausen Bundeschampionate Qualifier

Revenant at the 2016 Bundeschampionate in Warendorf

Photo © LL-foto

2017 Bundeschampionate Qualifier

The 5-year old Revenant and the 6-year old First Ampere became the winners of the Bundeschampionate qualification classes held at the regional show in Babenhausen on 10 - 11 June 2017. Twenty-three horses tried to obtain a ticket to Warendorf.

In the 5-year old L-level division Rudolf Widmann steered the 5-year old Westfalian stallion Revenant (by Rock Forever x Sir Donnerhall) to a winning score of 8.4 points. Judges Klaus Storbeck, and Cornelia Albrecht rewarded the dark bay stallion with 9 for trot and canter, 7.5 for walk, 8 for submission and 8.5 for general impression. Gestut Ammerland acquired Revenant at the 2016 PSI Auction for 1.1 million euro. Friederike Schulz-Wallner and the Trakehner mare Arosa (by Kentucky x Gribaldi) were the runners-up with 8.3 points. The liver chestnut mare got 7.5 for walk, 9 for trot, 8 for canter and 8.5 for submission and general impression.

In the 6-year old M-level division judges Roland Disterer and Thomas Kessler preferred the ride of Tessa Frank on Helmut von Fircks' licensed Hanoverian stallion First Ampere (by Ampere x Weltruhm). The pair scored a winning 8.7 with 9 for walk, trot, canter, 7.5 for submission and 9 for general impression. Enya Müller and the Baden Wurttemberger bred Delecoure (by Diamond Hit x Laurentio) were second with 8.2. The chestnut gelding got 8 for walk and canter, 8.5 for trot, 8 for submission and 8.5 for general impression.

Results - 2017 Bundeschampionate Qualifier - Babenhausen

5-year olds

1. Revenant (by Rock Forever x Sir Donnerhall) - Widmann,Rudolf - 8.40

2. Arosa (by Kentucky x Gribaldi) - Schulz-Wallner,Friederike - 8.30

3. Filou (by Fürstenball x Sir Donnerhall) - Müller,Lisa - 8.00

4. Selfmade (by San Amour x Lupicor) - Bachmann,Carina - 7.80

4. Fürst Douglas (by Fürstenball x Hohenstein) - Pfeiffer,Kim - 7.80

6. Diva (by Disco-Boy x Montepiano) - Hesse-Wadenspanner,Geertje - 7.70

6. Bel Ami (by Boston x Belissimo M) - Ritzel,Ramona - 7.70

8. Disco Fox (by Don Index x Feiner Graf) - Frank,Tessa - 7.60

8. Rufus von Nymphenburg (by Rock Forever ) - Stricker,Christina - 7.60

10. Quadera W (by Quadroneur x Florestan) - Peter,Susanne - 7.50

11. Billy the Kid (by Belissimo M x Worldly) - Ritzel,Ramona - 7.40

12. Vernissage (by Vitalis x Hochadel) - Block,Mirja - 7.20

Sympathicus (by Sir Donnerhall I x De Niro) - Stricker,Christina - DNS/ELI/RET

6-year olds

1. First Ampere (by Ampere x Weltruhm) - Frank,Tessa - 8.70

2. Delecoure (by Diamond Hit x Laurentio) - Müller,Enya - 8.20

3. Lady Darcy (by Lord Leopold x Likoto xx) - Giersch,Joachim - 8.00

3. Señorita Rosa (by Sandro Hit x Rohdiamant) - Palomäki,Nina-Maria - 8.00

5. Rather be Big L (by Romanov x Laudabilis) - Sessler,Alexandra - 7.70

6. Wish you happiness (by Boston x Licotus) - Fehl,Aikje - 7.60

7. Doctor Davidson (by Don Frederico x Lauries Crusador xx) - Hesse-Wadenspanner,Geertje - 7.50

7. Dorango (by Demirel x Donnerhall ) - Ruckgaber,Tabea - 7.50

9. Sacramento (by Son of Cologne x Florestan) - Deak,Zoltan - 7.30

10. DiCaprio (by Diamo Gold x Hohenstein) - Isser,Nicole - 7.10

