Charlotte Fry and Dark Legend Rise to the Top at 2017 CDI Roosendaal

Charlotte Fry and Dark Legend at the 2017 CDI Roosendaal

Photo © Astrid Appels

2017 CDI Roosendaal

Dutch based British young rider Charlotte Fry was on top form in the Young Rider divisions at 2017 CDI Roosendaal in The Netherlands held at equestrian centre Den Goubergh on 1 - 4 June 2017. The twenty-one year old rider certainly made an impression, achieving second in the Young Rider Team Test, second and third in the Individual, and winning Sunday’s Freestyle.

Partnered by Everdale, van Olst Horses' black 8-year-old Lord Leatherdale x Negro stallion, she scored 73.07% for second in the Team Test. Then on to Saturday’s Individual, she took both second and third spots with Dark Legend and Everdale on 71.18% and 70.57% respectively.

Charlotte and Dark Legend were flying by Sunday’s Freestyle, winning the class with 75.02% ahead of Individual test winners Jasmien De Koeyer and Esperanza for the Netherlands. The black Dark Legend (by Zucchero x Tango), who is co-owned by Charlotte and van Olst Horses, performed a test to his Roy Orbison, Beatles and Abba soundtrack compiled by Camille Peters, showing great confidence for his nine years.

"Both horses went really well in Roosendaal," Fry told Eurodressage. "Dark Legend had a personal best score of 75% to win the freestyle and was 2nd in the individual which was amazing, especially for him being such a nervous horse and he's now becoming much more confident and will always try his best!

Fry made her international debut on the KWPN licensed breeding stallion Everdale, which she has been riding for eight months now.

"It was Everdale's first international competition," said Lottie. "He showed so much potential with two +70% scores and top 3 placings! He gave a great feeling in the ring and really acted like a professional considering it was his first time. He has so much quality and all three paces are super, his character and willingness to work is amazing! He is showing a lot of promise in training for the more collected and advanced work, which he seems to find very easy. His strong point is that he has no weaknesses!"

Fry is now in a very strong position for team selection for the 2017 European Young Riders Championships to be held in Roosendaal in August. She has no preferance for a specific horse and will see which one will be in best form.

"Both horses are doing well at the moment so we will see how they do at Hagen CDI and in training in the weeks before selection before deciding on a team horse," she explained. "Dark Legend is more experienced at the moment but Everdale is showing a lot of potential."

The 21-year old Fry has skipped going to college and decided on a career as a professional dressage rider. Three years ago she decided to become a working student for Anna van Olst in The Netherlands and has not left. Fry has no plans of returning to the U.K. any time soon.

"I have learnt so many valuable lessons here it's impossible to name one," she said about her job at stallion station Van Olst. "I definitely plan to stay in Holland as I have so many amazing opportunities and I love all the horses here! I'm also hoping to move up to Under 25 Grand Prix next year and the dream is to compete in an Olympics. I think I'm in the right place for that to be achievable!"

Photos © Astrid Appels

Related Links

Scores 2017 CDI Roosendaal

British Long List for 2017 European Junior and Young Riders Championships

British Horses Selected for 2016 World Young Horse Championships

Charlotte Fry and Clearwater Cruise to Under 25 Victory at 2015 CDI Roosendaal Indoor

Junior Rider Charlotte Fry Wins PSG Kur at 2014 British Indoor Championships

In Memory of Laura Fry: 1967 - 2012