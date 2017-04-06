Faretti, Price Highlight of the 2017 Nordic International Sales

Faretti (by Franklin x Don Frederico), price highlight of the 2017 Nordic International Sales

Photo © Ridehesten

The stunning Danish warmblood filly Faretti (by Franklin x Don Frederico x Ibikus) became the price highlight of the 2017 Nordic International Sales, an elite foal auction held during the 2017 Equitour Aalborg on Saturday 3 June 2017.

Faretti is bred by Henrik Hansen, the same breeder of World Young Horse Champion Fiontini. The fantastic mover sold for 150,000 euro to a so far unidentified Danish client.

The inaugural Nordic International Sales are an initiative of Andreas Helgstrand, organizer of Equitour Aalborg, and the Danish Warmblood society.

The second most expensive foal at the auction was Tophojs Ferrari (by Floriscount x Temptation). Bred by Anette Nilausen and Niels Jorgen Johansen, this colt sold for 60,000 euro to the Norwegian Grand Prix rider Cathrine Rasmussen.

The third most expensive foal was Royal Flush S (by Revolution x Romanov), which sold to one of Revolution's co-owners for 57,000 euro.

HP Vangelis (by Vitalis x Sir Donnerhall x Donnerhall), a colt out of Furstenball's dam line, sold for 24,000 euro to Sweden. The chestnut colt Darcy V (by Dream Boy x Sir Donnerhall) sold for 18,000 to jumper rider Andreas Schou.

The colt Atterupgaards Franz Jäger (by Franziskus x Zack) sold to Jens Thorsen of Gestut Pallerhof in Luxembourg. Chestnut colt Atterupgaards Innovation (by Ibiza x Donnerhall) sold for 26,000 euro.

Twenty-two foals were presented at auction of which twenty got sold. The average price for a foal was 34,525 euro.

Photo © Ridehesten

