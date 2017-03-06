Caluna, Top Seller at 2017 Summer Mixed Sales in Vechta

Vechta Auction News

The show jumping mare Caluna (by Calido x Lord Pezi) became the top selling horse of the 2017 Summer Mixed Sales of Oldenburg sport horses in Vechta, Germany, on 3 June 2017. This 62nd edition of the Mixed Sales held at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta became very international and successful.

Caluna, bred and exhibited by Tanja Lasarzik from Lower Saxony, sold to a show jumping stable in Bavaria for 75,000 euro.

The second most expensive horse was also a show jumper. Calibou N (by Califax x Balou du Rouet x Landgold), bred and exhibited by Markus Rump from Drantum, was knocked down for 60,000 euro to new customers from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dressage star Daily Pleasure (by De Niro x Sandro Hit x Argentinus), bred by Christian Wöber from Austria and exhibited by Jessica Reef from Bad Bentheim, will travel to his new home in the USA after selling for 32,000 euro. American Elisabeth Tepper, who is based in Belgium, bought Diabolique (by Dante Weltino x Donnerhall) for 30,000 euro. Canadians bought Fromage (by Foundation x Sandro Hit) for 19,000 euro.

German B-squad Grand Prix rider Bernadette Brune acquired the dark bay stallion Quinterus L (by Quaterback x Captai x Ehrensold) for 28,000 euro.

Austrian clients paid 20,000 euro for San Cordial (by San Amour x Cordial Medoc), while Swedish customers paid 12,000 euro for Felicitana (by Belissimo M x Sandro hit). Team Spirit (by Temptation x Rohdiamant) sold for 11,000 euro to Spain.

The best selling foal at this auction was Faszinato (by Feinrich x Don Primero x Rohdiamant). This colt, bred and exhibited by Hermann Lübke from Menslage, sold to Hungary for 33,000 euro for this master mover.

Idrissimo (by Ibiza x Belissimo M x Londonderry), bred by Franz Kampers from Lohne and exhibited by Stefan Kampers, sold for 28,000 euro to dressage fans from the Ukraine. Danish customers paid 16,000 euro for Revolverheld (by Revolution x Quaterback).

The best selling jumper foal was Heartpower (by Heartbreaker x Voltaire), which sold for 26,000 euro to a well-known jumping stable in Bavaria.

The average price in the sport horse collection settled at around 23,000 euro. Twenty-two sport horses were sold and 9 move abroad. The average price in the foal collection was around 12,500 euro. Twelve young Oldenburg stars will bring joy to their new owners abroad.

