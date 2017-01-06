Dufour and Rising Star Bohemian Win on Day One of 2017 CDIO Uggerhalne

Cathrine Dufour and Bohemian at the 2017 CDIO Uggerhalne

Photo © Ridehesten

2017 CDIO Uggerhalne

Denmark's number one Grand Prix rider Cathrine Dufour and her new rising star Bohemian became the big winners of the Prix St Georges class on the opening day of competition at the brand new international "Equitour Aalborg" in Uggerhalne, Denmark, on 1 June 2017. Hosted by Andreas Helgstrand and Jens Trabjerg, the Equitour Aalborg is a massive international dressage and show jumping event which combines top level competition with lifestyle.

The opening day for dressage had the team tests for all youth riders' levels both in the CDI and CDIO leg scheduled. The German teams made a massive sweep and pushed for power by winning the Nations' Cup in the pony, junior and young riders divisions, each time ahead of the Danish home team and Norway.

A large group of 25 riders was entered for the Prix St Georges and Denmark's star Olympian Cathrine Dufour rode the Zinglersen family's 7-year old Westfalian gelding Bohemian (by Bordeaux x Samarant) to a clear victory with 73.868%. Four of five judges put the pair first ahead of Allan Gron on Blue Hors Stud's 8-year old Oldenburg stallion Zatchmo (by Zack x Donnerhall). They ranked second with 72.184% and edged out the brand-new combination, Anna Kasprzak on the 8-year old Swedish warmblood gelding Quarton (by Quaterback x Don Schufro) with 71.211%.

Uggerhalne was Dufour's international debut on Bohemian, who was allocated in 2016 to rider Katrine Kraglund during Dufour's Olympic campaign. Kraglund took Bohemian to the 2016 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses in Ermelo, where he finished 8th in the Finals.

In the Under 25 division for young Grand Prix riders, Danish Sille Engermann and her 14-year old Darius (by Donnerloh x Pik Solo) topped the board with a 70.078% score in the Intermediaire II. She edged out Danish Marlene Storkborg on the 12-year old Danish bred Fritz, who was second with 67.209%, while Michala Mejlgaard Jensen and the 14-year old Hanoverian gelding Trebiz were third with 66.899%.

Uggerhalne will be the third leg of the 2017 FEI Nations' Cup series. The CDIO Grand Prix is contested on Sunday 4 June. On Saturday 3 June the elite foal auction "Nordic International Sales" will be held for the international clients who have assembled there or who are calling in to bid.

Photos © Ridehesten

Related Links

Scores 2017 CDIO Uggerhalne

Exceptional Foals at Nordic International Sales during 2017 Equitour Aalborg

Equitour Aalborg to Host Danish Leg of 2017 FEI Nations Cup Series