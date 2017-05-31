Qualified Combinations for 2017 Dutch WCYH Team Semi-Finals Announced

Mara de Vries on the 7-year old Dutch warmblood mare Farzana (by Ampere) at the 2017 CDIO Compiegne

Photo © Astrid Appels

2017 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses

The Dutch Equestrian Federation and KWPN society have announced the long-listed combinations which are qualified to compete in the semi-finals for team selection for the 2017 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses in Ermelo, The Netherlands, on 3 - 6 August. The 15 best scoring horses from four qualifiers held this spring have been invited to the semi-finals.

KWPN bred horses and their riders who vye for a starting place at the 2017 World Young Horse Championships were allowed to compete in four qualifiers held this spring (Almelo, Kootwijk, Nieuw en St. Joosland and Uden). Their highest score at one of these qualifiers counted for the ranking. The 15 highest scoring horses have been invited to the semi-finals, where they will meet the 15 best scoring horses of last year's Pavo Cup Finals.

All horses start from scratch at the semi-finals, after which the short list for the team selection finals will be announced. Those finals will be held over two days in July during the Dutch Dressage Championships.

The horses qualified for the semi-finals are:

5-year olds

1. Henkie (by Alexandro P) - Adelinde Cornelissen - 91,0

2. Haute Couture (by Connaisseur) - Dinja Van Liere - 84,2

3. Hero (by Apache) - Emmelie Scholtens - 84,0

4. Harm G (by Charmeur) - Cindy Van Vugt - 83,2

5. Hannelinde (by Dream Boy) - Ainhoa Prada Ortiz - 82,2

6. Habibi dvb (by Don Schufro) - Mara De Vries - 81,6

7. Hilltop Begijnhoeve (by Chagall) - Rob van Puijenbroek - 81,4

8. Houdini la Haya (by Krack C) - Olga Boucher - 81,4

9. Hartsuijker (by Johnson) - Dinja Van Liere - 81,2

10. Highfive (by Olivi) - Diederik Van Silfhout - 80,4

11. Havanna (by Vivaldi) - Emmelie Scholtens - 80,0

12. Hotmail (by Apache) - Annemiek van Venrooij - 80,0

13. Hot chocolate (by Apache) - Esmee Van Gijtenbeek - 79,6

14. Hymne la Haya (by Johnson) - Olga Boucher - 78,8

15. Haliëgo (by Diëgo) - Thamar Zweistra - 77,2

6-year olds

1. Governor (by Totilas) - Adelinde Cornelissen - 88,4

2. Galaxie (by Jazz) - Diederik Van Silfhout - 82,6

3. Gunner KS (by Belissimo M) - Dana Van Lierop - 82,2

4. Gentle (by Jazz) - Tommie Visser - 81,8

5. Goodman (by Jazz) - Adelinde Cornelissen - 80,0

6. Hexagon's G-point (by Westpoint) - Marijke Van Giesen - 79,8

7. Giovanni de La Fazenda (by Don Schufro) - Luis Closas perez - 79,8

8. Crosby (by Chippendale) - Charlotte Fry - 79,8

9. Grace of Rose (by Jazz) - Lotje Schoots - 79,0

10. Gaudi vita (by Apache) - Joyce Heuitink - 78,6

11. Gladiator (by Totilas) - Stephanie De Frel - 78,4

12. Dodge Raider (by Desperados) - Thamar Zweistra - 78,2

13. Grandeur A (by Jazz) - Laurens van Lieren - 77,2

14. Golden Dancer de La Fazenda (by Bretton Woods) - Thalia Rockx - 76,4

15. Glendale (by Ampère) - Joyce Van Schaick - 75,6

7-year olds

1. Ferdeaux (by Bordeaux) - Kirsten Brouwer - 78,53

2. Fleau de Baian (by Jazz) - Adelinde Cornelissen - 77,22

3. Farzana (by Ampere) - Mara De Vries - 75,95

4. Flexion Sollenburg (by Wynton) - Stephanie Kooyman - 74,00

5. Flanell (by Apache) - Veronique Roerink - 73,90

6. Fossbury (by Ampere) - Carlijn Vaessen - 73,87

7. Four Legends KS (by Wynton) - Stephanie Kooyman - 73,38

8. Fabiola (by Sir Oldenburg) - Tommie Visser - 72,91

9. Fifth Avenue BCN (by Romanov) - Agusti Ellias - 72,85

10. Hexagons Finomana (by Rubiquil) - Marijke Van Giesen - 72,03

11. Hexagon's Filamanda (by Westpoint) - Thamar Zweistra - 71,32

12. Fifty Fifty (by Vivaldi) - Annemarie Brouwer Dijkstra - 70,62

13. Flexion Sollenburg (by Valdez) - Annemarie Brouwer Dijkstra - 69,57

14. Floris Vinckenburgh (by Uphill) - Nars Gottmer - 68,94

15. Filegra (by Zhivago) - Holga Finken - 66,71

Photo © Astrid Appels

Related Links

Eurodressage Coverage of the 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Harm G, Galaxie, Fossbury Win Fourth Dutch Trial for 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Haute Couture, G-Point, Ferdeaux Win Third Dutch Trial for 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Henkie, Governor, Fleau de Baian Win Second Dutch Trial for 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Hannelinde, Dodge Raider, Flanell Win First Dutch Trial for 2017 World Young Horse Championships

Dutch Selection Process for 2017 World Young Horse Championships Released