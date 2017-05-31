German and American Team for 2017 CDIO Rotterdam Named
The German and American equestrian federation have announced the team that will represent their country at the the 2017 FEI Nations Cup competition to be held in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, on 22 - 24 June 2017. The 2017 CDIO Rotterdam is the third leg after Wellington and Compiègne.
Germany has entered a mixed team of A and B-squad riders with co-team trainer Jonny Hilberath serving as Chef d'Equipe. Germany will be represented by:
- Anabel Balkenhol - Dablino
- Bernadette Brune - Spirit of the Age OLD
- Juliane Brunkhorst - Furstano
- Jan Dirk Giesselmann - Real Dancer FRH
Hartwig Burfeind (Fine Spirit) and Anabel Balkenhol (Heuberger) will also be contesting the 3* tour.
The United States is sending a team of four to Rotterdam. After U.S. Youth Team coach Charlotte Bredahl served as chef d'equipe in Compiegne, U.S. team trainer Robert Dover will travel to The Netherlands to take up that position. America will be represented by:
- Laura Graves - Verdades
- Olivia Lagoy-Weltz - Rassing's Lonoir
- Kasey Perry-Glass - Gorklintgards Dublet
- Dawn White-O'Connor - Legolas
Photo © LL-foto
