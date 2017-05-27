Lovable Dressage Partners in the Oldenburg Summer Mixed Sales on 3 June 2017

Diabolique (by Dante Weltino OLD x Donnerhall)

Photo © Tammo Ernst

Oldenburg Auctions in Vechta

On Saturday 3 June 2017 the 62nd Summer Mixed Sales will be held at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta, Germany, where you will find trained sport partners and highly promising foals for dressage as well as show jumping. Secure your future star in Vechta!

Many of the dressage horses have already successful, placing in youngster sport. Interesting bloodlines and the finest riding points predict that these talented Oldenburgs will be successful in sport in the future.

Diamonds Are A Girl‘s Best Friend



The gorgeous Daily Pleasure (by De Niro - Sandro Hit - Argentinus), Cat. No. 2, will captivate you with his extravagant charm and he is already well-schooled. This five-year old, black gelding with a model pedigree can follow in the tracks of his ancestors right away. His granddam Gritt had two licensed sons, First Final and Fürst Grandios.

Pretty Little Star



Three-year old Diabolique (by Dante Weltino OLD - Donnerhall - Grundstein II), Cat. No. 3, has dressage in his veins. This highly refined, young gelding has a convincing modern look and gives his rider a comfortable feeling in the saddle. His dam Durena is a sister of the licensed Danse Diabolique and her son Black Ruby by Belissimo M was licensed.

Prince Charming



The name is the game – Fashion Hit (by For Romance I OLD - Farewell III - Welt Hit II), Cat. No. 11, will make the hearts of dressage riders skip a beat. Dam Donna Bella, who was awarded a premium in the Brillantring, is a sister of Famoso, an international Prix St. Georges winner under Benjamin Werndl and of a licensed stallion named Schickerio by Stedinger. With these genes, a successful career in the dressage ring is a foregone conclusion.

Let’s Dance



A charming dancer is waiting for you in this summer collection: Delconte (by Destano - Fidermark - Boss), Cat. No. 12. This four-year old has everything it takes to establish himself in international dressage. Come to Vechta and try out your favorite youngster.

Starting Thursday 25 May 2017 these young talents can be tried out in the training center. Make an appointment for this with one of our friendly consultants at the Oldenburg Horse Center Vechta. The Oldenburg team will be glad to help you find the perfect Oldenburg for you and answer any questions you might have about the auction.

The latest foals by star sires such as Diamond Hit, Bordeaux, Bonds, For Romance I OLD or Vitalis, combined with sporty dam lines, will be presented in Vechta’s auction ring. Don’t miss these highlights from the latest crop!

Click here to go directly to the 62nd Summer Mixed Sales collection.

Click here to see the dressage horses or Take a look at a trailer of the Elite Foals here.

You can also order a printed catalogue from the Auction Office Vechta. You can also buy your favorites by phone. Please contact one of the Oldenburg Auction Office employees named below for this.

Consulting and customer service:



Dressage horses:



Thomas Rhinow:

+49 (0) 44 41-93 55 15

rhinow.thomas@oldenburger-pferde.com

Daniel Pophanken:

+49 (0) 44 41-93 55 895

pophanken.daniel@oldenburger-pferde.com

Show jumpers:



Fabian Kühl

+49 (0) 44 41-93 55 51

kuehl.fabian@oldenburger-pferde.com

Information and catalogue orders:



Auction Office Vechta:



Elisabeth Gerberding

+49 (0) 44 41-93 55 12

gerberding.elisabeth@oldenburger-pferde.com

Heike Arends

+49 (0) 44 41-93 55 31

arends.heike@oldenburger-pferde.com

Venue:



Oldenburger Pferde Zentrum Vechta



Grafenhorststr. 5

49377

Vechta



Germany