2017 Nordic International Sales Features Foal Collection to Be Proud Of

2017 Nordic International Sales auction foal: colt by Franklin x Romanov

2017 Nordic International Sales

The 2017 Nordic International Sales have now almost completed the selection of premium dressage foals, and there has been a huge interest in the auction from both breeders and buyers. So far around 20 premium dressage foals have been selected for the Nordic International Sales auction, sponsored by Stud EVO. It will take place during the 2017 Equitour Aalborg on 3 June 2017.

The selection has been made in a co-operation between Danish Warmblood auction committee, Westfalen Verband in Germany and Andreas Helgstrand.

”We are extremely proud of the foals we are able to show at the auction, and at the same time impressed by the number of foals fullfilling the requirements for a future top sport horse in dressage,” said Andreas Helgstrand. “It has been amazing how Danish and German breeders willingly have shown us their foals and granting us their trust in our capability to create an auction, where they can sell their foals at prices living up to their quality.”

For the people behind Nordic International Sales it has been of the utmost importance that the auction is founded on a wide co-operation between Equitour, Danish Warmblood and Westfalen Verband.

”The cooperation is very important and has proved itself with a collection of foals focused on the future sporthorse without considering the association or the sire,” Andreas Helgstrand explained.

Breeders in both Germany and Denmark has shown great interest in Nordic International Sales, and the same applies to the huge network of buyers around Andreas Helgstrand.

“A huge interest for the auction has arised, and I hope the auction will be very enjoyable, with foals sold at high prices," said Andreas.

Nordic International Sales sponsored by Stud EVO will take place in the evening of Saturday 3 June during Equitour Aalborg at Helgstrand Academy. The collection of foals are sired by Ibiza, Borsalino, Bossanova, Don Deluxe, Dream Boy, Floriscount, Franklin, Franziskus, Revolution, Sir Heinrich, Totilas, Vincent Maranello and Vitalis.

The foals can soon be previewed at www.nordicinternationalsales.dk/

For more information about Equitour Aalborg, visit www.equitour.dk