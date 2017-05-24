Selection Dates for EDS/KWPN Auction at 2017 World Young Horse Championships Announced

Lady Jane, top selling foal at the 2016 EDS/KWPN Auction in Ermelo

Photo © Dirk Caremans

2017 Excellent Dressage Sales

Excellent Dressage Sales (EDS) organises its second auction at the World Breeding Dressage Championships for Young Horses in Ermelo on Saturday 5 August 2017. The first selection day is planned on 30 May 2017. The World Championships auction, supported by the KWPN, offers breeders and owners a unique opportunity of access to a world-class podium.

The organisation strives to auction excellent dressage foals and outstanding dressage horses from varying age categories and levels.

Dates and locations:

Tuesday May 30th from 13.00 hrs onwards at Van Uytert Stud in Heerewaarden

Tuesday June 6th from 10.00 hrs onwards at Academy Bartels in Hooge Mierde

Tuesday June 6th from 16.00 hrs onwards at Tim Coomans Dutch Sport Horses in Oud Beijerland

Wednesday June 7th from 13.00 hrs onwards at Van Uytert Stud in Heerewaarden

Saturday June 10th from 10.00 hrs onwards at the KWPN-centre in Ermelo

Saturday June 10th from 16.00 hrs onwards at HJC Manege in Tolbert

Sign up for the selection days by sending an email to info@excellentdressagesales.com and include the following information of the horse: pedigree, age, sex, achievements (if applicable) and photo- and/or video footage. For foals one must submit the name, the details of the breeder and the studbook paper of the dam.

Four Legends top seller of 2016

The first edition of the auction at the World Breeding Dressage Championships for Young Horses was a tremendous success. The KWPN-approved Four Legends (by Wynton) was the absolute top seller with a final price of 605,000 euro. The most expensive foal was one that stems from the same dam line, the filly Lady Jane (by Apache) that was sold for 52,000 euro. The full brother to dressage legend Valegro was sold to the United Kingdom for 50,000 euro. The average price of the foals was striking as it exceeded 21,500 euro. For the horses the average sales price was 116,750 euro.

EDS-team

By now, the EDS-team, comprising of Nico Witte, Joop van Uytert, Tim Coomans and Joep Schellekens, has abundantly demonstrated its ability to breed, select, manage and train horses to international top stars. The KWPN foal auctions (partners in sales) are offered the opportunity to submit foals and thereby distinguish themselves at the beginning of the auction season.

For more information, visit www.excellentdressagesales.com