Schockemoehle Breeders Sell Online: First Online-Auction from Schockemoehle Stud Farm

The 2017 Paul Schockemöhle online auction from 19 - 25 June 2017

Schockemoehle Online Auction

Paul Schockemöhle's stud farm is now taking another promising step in the marketing of the offspring of our stallions. For the first time, they have planned an online foal auction as a special service, exclusively for its breeders!

Currently, not everyone interested in buying foals has sufficient time and opportunity to attend foal shows and auctions in person. With our innovative marketing process, prospective buyers can choose their desired foal and submit one or of course several bids, regardless of their place of residence and time factors.

Prospective buyers from all over the world will have the opportunity to buy the foal of their choice directly on the internet.

Your benefits from the Paul Schockemöhle online auction:

Large target group / the world will bid for your foal

Less effort … less risk … less cost

Simple process through the Paul Schockemöhle stud farm

Access to social networks to advertise your foal yourself

Large transparency for buyers and breeders

With your best foals of the year, take advantage of the new marketing opportunity offered by the Paul Schockemöhle stud farm, the first online foal auction. The selection date for the online auction will take place on 23 May 2017 at 2pm in Mühlen. The actual auction week will be 19 - 25 June 2017.

If you have questions, feel free to call us in the afternoon at the stud farm or call +49 5492 960 100

For more information, visit http://auktion.schockemoehle.com/