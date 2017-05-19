Haras de Malleret and Paul Schockemohle to Host Elite Sales on 16 - 17 September 2017

2017 Haras de Malleret and Paul Schockemöhle Elite Sales

Le Haras de Malleret is happy to announce their first Elite Sale of dressage and show jumping horses in association with Paul Schockemöhle on 16 - 17 September 2017. This exceptional sales weekend will take place at the Haras de Malleret in Le Pian Medoc near Bordeaux, France.

This two-day event will give clients interested to buy a top dressage or show jumping prospect ample time to explore the collection.

On 16 September a public presentation of the collection will take place on the first day. The private sale of the horses will be held on the second day 17 December 2017.

More information about this exclusive Elite Sales at Le Haras de Malleret will be revealed in the next few weeks.

For more information, the stud can be contacted at info@haras-malleret.fr or +33 (0)5 56 24 11 11

