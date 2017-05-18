Breeders Course with Summer, Sunshine and Beautiful Horses

Photo © Kiki Beelitz

Oldenburg Breeding News

The 2017 Oldenburg Summer Meeting – a Breeders Course where you learn from the best. The Oldenburg Summer Meeting will be held from May, 31st - June, 3rd 2017. In this four days course you will visit world-known stallion studs, get comprehensive support of the Oldenburg Team and gain a lot of interesting inside about the Oldenburg Breed and everything around breeding horses.

Visit famous stallion stations and breed farms such as Dressurpferde Leistungszentrum Lodbergen, Hof Sosath and Deckstation Paul Schockemöhle, where you get exclusive behind-the-scenes-tours and get to know famous stallions personally. Get in touch with the offspring of Weihegold OLD and speak to Christine Arns-Krogmann, the owner of Weihegold OLD, about her World Cup Final experience in Omaha and her knowledge in evaluating foals. Talk about the upbringing from foal to stallion prospect and see how to prepare stallions for the licensing at the successful Stall Schwierking.

Within this four days you will visit successful breeders with their well-known mare lines in the Oldenburger Münsterland area such as Franz-Rudolf Sanktjohanser. You will acquire great knowledge about breeding and the proper evaluation of stallions, mares and foals with the experience of the Oldenburg judges. Also the participants of the Summer Meeting will be given an opportunity to learn what is important when assessing foals. A member of the Oldenburg licensing committee will supply you with useful advice on how to judge foals and what is important to look after in terms of breeding.

These very informative days will end up with the thrilling experience of the Summer Mixed Sales Auction with foals and riding horses. Here you’ll get a first impression of the horses.

During the whole tour you will have the personal assistance of the Oldenburg Team. Further you will have the chance to gain personal advice for your own breeding programme. We will be happy to consult you in any case and answer any question you might have.

The full service course is 800 € p.p., including five overnight stays in a luxurious hotel, all breakfast and lunch, all tickets and transportation in Germany. Of course, we are organizing the airport transfer for you. The main language of the Summer Meeting will be English, but we are happy to organize an interpreter for any languages you may need. Just book your flight and come visit us at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta.

Information and bookings:

Peer Eitenmüller



0049(0)4441-935566



eitenmueller.peer@oldenburger-pferde.com

0049(0)4441-935566 eitenmueller.peer@oldenburger-pferde.com Heike Arends



0049(0)4441-935531



arends.heike@oldenburger-pferde.com

If we can be of any assistance, do not hesitate to contact us at any time!